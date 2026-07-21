Preview: FCSB vs Auda - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 21 Jul 2026 13:53

FCSB are set to welcome Auda to the Arena Nationala on Thursday for the first leg of their UEFA Conference League qualifying tie.

The hosts secured their place in the second qualifying round by winning the Romanian SuperLiga's European playoffs, while the visitors qualified by winning the Latvian Football Cup.

Match preview

FCSB are looking to reach the Conference League for the second time, having been eliminated in the group stage of the 2022-23 edition.

Last season, they competed in the Europa League after losing to Shkendija in the second round of Champions League qualifying.

However, FCSB were unable to get past the group stage of the Europa League, finishing 27th with a record of two wins, one draw and five defeats.

Marius Baciu's side kicked off their new Romanian SuperLiga campaign last Friday with a 2-0 win over FC Arges, with Daniel Birligea and Florin Tanase on target.

© Imago

Auda, meanwhile, are competing in Conference League qualifying for the fourth consecutive season and will be looking to reach the league phase for the first time.

Last year, Auda were eliminated on penalties in the first round by Northern Irish club Larne.

Auda head into the clash with FCSB off the back of a 1-0 win over Liepaja in the Latvian Cup earlier this month, with Kader Kone finding the back of the net.

However, it is worth noting that Didier Zanetti's side have only won one of their last six Virsliga games and now sit 19 points behind league leaders RFS.

FCSB form (all competitions):

W

Auda form (all competitions):

L W D L D W

Team News

© Imago

FCSB captain Tanase was their top scorer last season and he is expected to start in the No.10 role, with Birligea set to play up front.

Risto Radunovic and Juri Cisotti are likely to start in midfield, with Dennis Politic and Octavian Popescu featuring out wide.

Kone is likely to start up front for Auda, with Eduards Daskevics and Andrews Appiah set to be given the nod out wide.

Youba Traore, Hussaini Ibrahim and Edvin Bongemba are expected to line up in midfield.

FCSB possible starting lineup:

Tarnovanu; Cretu, Dawa, Duarte, Padurariu; Radunovic, Cisotti; Politic, Tanase, Popescu; Birligea

Auda possible starting lineup:

Purins; Hrvoj, Arroyo, Kragliks, Aranda; Ibrahim, Traore, Bongemba; Daskevics, Kone, Appiah

We say: FCSB 2-0 Auda

Auda have never reached the league phase and are not in great form, while FCSB have more European pedigree and we are backing them to pick up a win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.