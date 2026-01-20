Preview: Dinamo Zagreb vs FCSB - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 20 Jan 2026 10:14

Dinamo Zagreb and FCSB square off on Thursday looking for the win that would likely move them into the top 24 of the League Phase table in the Europa League.

At a time when these teams sit in 25th and 27th position respectively, there are just three points separating 18th and 28th with two matches remaining.

Match preview

Holding just a one-point lead in the Croatian top flight, Dinamo Zagreb's primary focus is on ensuring that they see off the challenge of Hadjuk Split on the domestic front.

Nevertheless, there will still be a desire to go as far as possible on the continent, particularly having started the League Phase so strongly.

Seven points were earned from fixtures against Fenerbahce, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, and Malmo, only for Mario Kovacevic's side to have since suffered three successive defeats.

Celta Vigo, Lille and Real Betis have scored a combined 10 times during that period with the joint-third worst defensive record in this phase of the competition.

With a trip to second-placed FC Midtjylland still to come, victory in this contest feels imperative if they are to have a chance of reaching the playoff round.

Counting against them is a lack of competitive action. Dinamo Zagreb's last meaningful match was back on December 20, with only one friendly on January 15 - which they lost - being played since then.

FCSB have only played once since the Christmas break, suffering a 1-0 defeat at fifth-placed FC Arges in the Romanian top flight.

The top-flight champions are enduring what can only be described as a disastrous domestic campaign, sitting down in ninth spot and trailing the leaders by 12 points.

Elias Charalambous remains in the dugout, yet he is aware that wins are required if he is to ease the mounting pressure despite their recent four-match unbeaten run.

A dramatic 4-3 triumph over Feyenoord in their last European game of 2025 has kept FCSB within touching distance of the top 24. They face a showdown with Fenerbahce in Bucharest in their final League Phase fixture.

Dinamo Zagreb Europa League form:

W W D L L L

Dinamo Zagreb form (all competitions):

L W D L W W

FCSB Europa League form:

W L L L L W

FCSB form (all competitions):

L D W W W L

Team News

With this being Dinamo Zagreb's first competitive game in over a month, the starting lineup could resemble the team that won the derby with Lokomotiv Zagreb last time out.

While Mateo Lisica could be in line for a return to the squad, the winger may be eased back into competitive action with his last outing coming at the end of November.

Four of this team - Scott McKenna, Josip Misic, Dejan Ljubicic and Arber Hoxha - have started every League Phase game, while forward Dion Beljo has contributed two goals and one assist from his five outings.

Despite defeat last Friday, FCSB's players have competitive minutes in their legs, and minimal alterations are expected from the FC Arges defeat.

David Miculescu, Alexandru Stoian and Risto Radunovic are in contention for recalls after playing the second half of that fixture.

Mamadou Thiam will also be considered for a start in attack, while Darius Olaru is available again after serving a one-match European ban.

Dinamo Zagreb possible starting lineup:

Filipovic; Galesic, Dominguez, McKenna, Perez Vinlof; Ljubicic, Misic, Zajc; Topic, Beljo, Hoxha

FCSB possible starting lineup:

Tarvovanu; Cretu, Lixandru, Dawa, Pantea; Chiriches, Tanase; Cisotti, Olaru, Toma; Birligea

We say: Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 FCSB

With these clubs possessing similar records in the 2025-26 competition, we can only predict a closely-fought contest. While Zagreb will be viewed as the marginal favourites for this contest, their lack of competitive football may count against them, leading us to predict a low-scoring draw.

