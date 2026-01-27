Preview: FC Midtjylland vs Dinamo Zagreb - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 27 Jan 2026 17:38 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 19:39

FC Midtjylland bring their UEFA Europa League league-phase campaign to a close on Thursday, when they welcome Dinamo Zagreb to the MCH Arena in Herning, with both sides still having plenty at stake on the final matchday.

The Danish side have already secured qualification for the knockout rounds and are pushing for a top-eight finish, while the visitors travel to Denmark knowing that at least a point would be enough to confirm their place in the next phase of the competition.

Match preview

Midtjylland head into the final round in a strong position, sitting fourth in the league-phase standings with 16 points from seven matches, a return that keeps them firmly in contention for a top-eight finish.

Their European campaign has been built on consistency, with five wins, one draw and only one defeat underlining a balanced approach that has combined attacking efficiency with disciplined defensive organisation, which has also carried over into domestic competition where they remain among the Danish Superliga frontrunners.

Last week’s 3-3 draw away to Brann highlighted both Midtjylland’s attacking depth and defensive vulnerabilities, following a narrow but significant 1-0 home victory over Genk in mid-December, while emphatic domestic results such as a 6-0 league win over Nordsjaelland have further showcased their ability to dominate opponents.

Across all competitions, Mike Tullberg’s side have continued to score freely, drawing 3-3 with Brann in the Europa League, losing 2-1 away to Nordsjaelland in the Danish Cup, edging Genk 1-0 in Europe, drawing 3-3 with Viborg in the Superliga, beating Nordsjaelland 5-1 in the cup and following that with a 6-0 league victory over the same opponents.

Although progression to the knockout rounds is already assured, Thursday’s fixture remains significant, as a win could see Midtjylland secure a top-eight finish and avoid an additional playoff round, with their strong home form built on structured defending and quick transitions playing a key role in their European success.

Adding further intrigue, this will be the first senior European meeting between Midtjylland and Dinamo Zagreb.

Dinamo Zagreb arrive in Denmark facing a more pressing situation, with the Croatian champions sitting 20th in the league-phase table on 10 points from seven matches and still needing a result to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Their Europa League campaign has been inconsistent, with a confidence-boosting 4-1 home win over FCSB in their most recent European outing highlighting their attacking potential, but also standing in contrast to earlier setbacks that have stalled their progress up the table.

Notable defeats include a 3-0 home loss to Celta Vigo on November 6 and a 3-1 home defeat to Real Betis in December, matches in which Dinamo struggled defensively against technically strong and well-organised opposition, raising concerns over their resilience at this level.

Domestically, Dinamo have shown greater stability, with their last six competitive matches producing a 3-0 away win over Osijek, a 4-1 Europa League victory against FCSB, a 3-1 defeat away to Real Betis, a 2-0 league win over Lokomotiva, a 5-2 away success against Slaven Belupo and another 3-1 loss to Real Betis in Europe, reflecting a side capable of scoring goals but lacking consistency on the continental stage.

For Dinamo Zagreb, the equation is clear, as anything less than a win could prove insufficient given their points total and goal difference, placing pressure on them to chase the game in Herning with qualification still within reach but far from guaranteed.

FC Midtjylland Europa League form:

WWWLWD

FC Midtjylland form (all competitions):

WWDWLD

Dinamo Zagreb Europa League form:

WDLLLW

Dinamo Zagreb form (all competitions):

DLWWWW

Team News

Midtjylland are expected to be without striker Franculino, who required surgery on a knee injury sustained in December and is not expected to return until at least March, while former Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing was substituted against Brann with a suspected injury.

Defender Adam Gabriel remains sidelined after foot surgery and has not featured since September, while Ola Brynhildsen, despite returning from his loan spell at Bodo/Glimt earlier this month, is unlikely to feature after picking up an injury following just one appearance.

Dinamo Zagreb head coach Mario Kovacevic made three changes in the recent away win over Osijek, with Fran Topic replacing Bakrar, Ismael Bennacer coming in for Dejan Ljubicic following his departure, and Matteo Perez Vinlof starting at left-back ahead of Bruno Goda, although Bennacer was forced off in the 23rd minute and is set to undergo further medical tests.

Beljo Dion Drena, Goda Bruno and Valincic Moris are all one yellow card away from suspension should Dinamo progress beyond the league phase.

FC Midtjylland possible starting lineup:

Olafsson; Lee, Erlic, Sorensen, Jensen; Bravo, Castillo, Byskov, Simsir; Cho, Brumado

Dinamo Zagreb possible starting lineup:

Filipovic; Galesic, Dominguez, McKenna, Goda; Misic, Stojkovic, Zajc; Hoxha, Bakrar, Beljo

We say: FC Midtjylland 3-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Midtjylland’s superior Europa League form, perfect home record and higher league position make them clear favourites for this crucial encounter, with their strong goal difference and tactical consistency under Tullberg providing solid foundations for a victory against a Dinamo Zagreb side that has struggled for consistency in European competition.

The blend of home advantage, stronger recent form and tactical balance supports a Midtjylland win, while the attacking strengths on both sides suggest a high-scoring contest with goals at both ends likely.

