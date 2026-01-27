Preview: FCSB vs Fenerbahce - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Jan 2026 20:02 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 21:54

FCSB’s slim hopes of advancing into the Europa League playoffs will end if they fail to beat visitors Fenerbahce at Arena Nationala on Thursday.

The hosts are 29th with six points ahead of the final matchweek of the league phase, but they are two points and five places from the final playoff spot, whereas Fenerbahce are 18th with 11 points and are unlikely to finish in the top eight.

Match preview

FCSB were beaten 4-1 by Dinamo Zagreb on January 22 in their most recent European outing, and that left them two points from 24th-placed Celtic, while three points separate teams ranked 23rd to 21st.

Elias Charalampous will know that qualifying for the round of 16 playoffs is far-fetched considering they need a number of teams to drop points, and the fact his side lost their last two meetings with the visitors does not bode well.

The club come into Thursday’s clash having lost their last three games in all competitions, with the side having also gone down 4-1 when they faced CFR Cluj on Sunday.

FCSB have failed to keep a clean sheet in five of their past six matches, conceding at least three goals three times, and they have only scored twice in their three most recent fixtures.

The Red and Blues’ form at home has been mixed, as while they were only defeated once in their last six contests at Arena Nationala, they only achieved success three times in that period.

© Imago

Fenerbahce have an outside chance of qualifying automatically for the round of 16 given they are three points from eighth-placed Real Betis, though they will almost certainly have to settle for a playoff spot.

The Turkish Super Lig side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa on January 22, and that goal scored by Jadon Sancho was only the second they conceded in their past four outings in Europe.

The Yellow Canaries have in fact kept six clean sheets in 10 games in all competitions, though they only scored one or fewer goals in three of their last four.

Boss Domenico Tedesco has overseen a draw and a loss in his two most recent matches in charge, but he did claim victory in seven of his prior eight in the dugout.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten on the road in 11 games, with the visitors emerging as winners on eight occasions.

FCSB Europa League form:

L

L

L

L

W

L

FCSB form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

L

L

Fenerbahce Europa League form:

W

W

D

D

W

L

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

L

D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Middle East Images

FCSB would normally trust striker Daniel Birligea up front, but the forward is suspended, and his void may be filled by Denis Alibec.

Darius Olaru played in a supportive role behind Birligea last time out in Europe, and his creative talents will be needed on Thursday.

As for Fenerbahce, Jhon Duran and Marco Asensio could start in the forward line, with Kerem Akturkoglu also a candidate to start in the front three.

Former Manchester United midfielder Fred is set to feature, and he will likely play alongside Edson Alvarez and Matteo Guendouzi.

With centre-back Milan Skriniar suspended, Tedesco could turn to Yigit Efe Demir, and the defender may be stationed next to Jayden Oosterwolde.

FCSB possible starting lineup:

Tarvovanu; Cretu, Lixandru, Dawa, Pantea; Chiriches, Tanase; Cisotti, Olaru, Toma; Alibec

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Semedo, Demir, Oosterwolde, Muldur; Fred, Alvarez, Guendouzi; Asensio, Duran, Akturkoglu

We say: FCSB 1-2 Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce's defence has been strong for some time, though they are dealing with a key absentee in the backline.

FCSB have been vulnerable defensively recently, and while their opponents will be missing key personnel, they may find it difficult to claim three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.