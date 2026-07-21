Preview: Tromso IL vs Hradec Kralove - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 21 Jul 2026 23:54

Kicking off their Europa League campaign, Norwegian club Tromso IL will welcome Czech side Hradec Kralove to Romssa Arena for the first leg of their second qualifying round tie on Thursday.

Gutan come into this clash on a five-game unbeaten run, while Votroci - who reached this stage under unique circumstances - have not lost in four matches.

Match preview

Jorgen Vik's Tromso are in excellent shape ahead of this qualifier, and will be dreaming of a place in the league phase having last advanced to the Europa League proper back in 2013-14.

On Saturday, Gutan thrashed Eliteserien rivals HamKam 4-1, taking the lead in the first half through Heine Larsen, before consolidating it in the second with goals from Jens Hjerto-Dahl, Ruben Jenssen and Ieltsin Camoes.

That victory kept Vik's side at the summit of the Norwegian top flight, where they remain one point above second-placed Viking and two ahead of third-placed Bodo/Glimt.

Bolstering Tromso's confidence further is the fact that their triumph at the weekend marked the third consecutive game during which they have scored four goals.

Additionally, fans will be optimistic about their team's chances having seen the hosts win three of their last four at Romssa Arena, as well as lose just once on home turf in 2026.

© Imago / CTK Photo, David Tanecek

Meanwhile, David Horejs's Hradec Kralove were surprised to be competing in this second qualifying round tie, given that both MFK Karvina and Viktoria Plzen were previously scheduled to face Tromso.

Karvina had initially been entered into the playoffs after winning the Czech Cup in 2025-26, but their involvement in a match-fixing scandal has seen them disqualified from the Europa League and relegated to the FNL.

Plzen were then the name in contention for this tie, but UEFA decided to place them in the Europa League playoff, designating Hradec Kralove - who finished fourth in the Czech First League last term - to lock horns with Tromso instead.

In preparation for Thursday's first leg, Horejs's side have taken part in four friendlies since closing out their domestic season with a 2-1 defeat against Sparta Prague on May 24.

Most recently, Hradec Kralove drew 3-3 with Ukrainian club FC Kharkiv, taking their unbeaten run to four matches overall, a stretch that includes a 3-0 triumph over Demark's Nordsjaelland.

That being said, the visitors remain the underdogs in this tie, though their commendable record of five wins, three draws and just two defeats from their last 10 away days will give supporters some hope.

Tromso IL form (all competitions):

W

L

D

D

W

W

Hradec Kralove friendlies form:

W

W

D

D

Team News

© Imago

Tromso will be without injured centre-back Casper Oyvann for Thursday's clash, though Vetle Skjaervik, Tobias Guddal and Isak Vadebu will be on hand to start at the heart of Vik's defence.

At the opposite end of the pitch, striker Viktor Ekblom is sidelined due to a groin injury, so Troy Nyhammer is likely to partner Heine Asen Larsen up top this week.

As for Hradec Kralove, they should be able to field a back three of Jakub Uhrincat, Tomas Petrasek and Filip Cihak in front of goalkeeper Patrik Vizek on Thursday.

Expect to see Ondrej Mihalik and Elione Fernandes Neto start in the centre of the park, flanked by wing-backs Tomas Wiesner and Daniel Horak.

Further forward, striker Marko Regza looks set to lead the line, supported by the duo of Tom Sloncik and Adam Vikanova from their versatile attacking midfield roles.

Tromso IL possible starting lineup:

Haugaard; Cornic, Skjaervik, Guddal, Vadebu, Warneryd; Edvardsson, Jenssen, Hjerto-Dahl; Nyhammer, Larsen

Hradec Kralove possible starting lineup:

Vizek; Uhrincat, Petrasek, Cihak; Wiesner, Mihalik, Neto, Horak; Sloncik, Vikanova; Regza

We say: Tromso IL 3-1 Hradec Kralove

Tromso come into this tie as favourites and currently top the Norwegian Eliteserien, not to mention they have scored 12 goals across their last three matches.

Hradec Kralove do boast a four-game unbeaten streak and a commendable away record, but it would be a surprise to see them walk away from Thursday's first leg on level terms.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.