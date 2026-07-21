Preview: Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Ludogorets Razgrad - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 21 Jul 2026 23:25 , Last updated: 21 Jul 2026 23:26

Hapoel Tel Aviv and Ludogorets Razgrad begin their Conference League preliminary campaign on Thursday when they meet at Bloomfield Stadium for the first leg of their second qualifying round tie.

The hosts secured their place at this stage after finishing fourth in the 2025-26 Israeli Premier League, while the Bulgarian visitors booked their spot by defeating Lokomotiv Plovdiv on penalties in the Conference League playoff.

Match preview

Hapoel Tel Aviv suffered relegation from Israel's top tier at the end of the 2023-24 campaign but secured an immediate return by winning the Leumit League title the following season.

A fourth-place finish in last term's Ligat ha'Al represented a remarkable achievement for the Reds, who had not ended a top-flight campaign that high since 2013-14.

As a result, Hapoel Tel Aviv will compete in Europe for the first time since their Europa League second qualifying round exit to Astana in 2014-15, meaning this also marks their maiden appearance in the Conference League.

The Reds have not reached the main stage of a continental competition since their Europa League group campaign in 2012-13, although they previously featured in the Champions League proper during the 2010-11 season.

Elyaniv Barda's side head into Thursday's clash in encouraging form, going unbeaten in their last six matches, including two victories and two draws in four pre-season friendlies before edging Beitar Jerusalem on penalties in the Toto Cup at the weekend after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

© Imago

Ludogorets, meanwhile, opened their 2026-27 Bulgarian First League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Lokomotiv Plovdiv, leaving them second in the standings behind reigning champions Levski Sofia on goals scored.

The Eagles saw their 14-year reign as Bulgarian champions come to an end with a third-place finish last season, but they booked a place in this competition after overcoming Lokomotiv Plovdiv on penalties in the Conference League playoff following a goalless draw.

That success extended Ludogorets' unbeaten run to seven matches across all competitions, although four of those fixtures came during pre-season, where Thomas Reis's side recorded three wins and one draw.

The Bulgarian outfit have also kept clean sheets in each of their last three competitive outings and will hope that defensive resilience serves them well ahead of next week's return leg in Razgrad.

Ludogorets are aiming to reach the main stage of a European competition for an 11th consecutive season after their 2025-26 Europa League campaign ended with a knockout playoff defeat to Ferencvaros.

Hapoel Tel Aviv form (all competitions):

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Ludogorets Razgrad form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Pius Koller

Hapoel Tel Aviv came through their Toto Cup meeting with Beitar Jerusalem without any fresh injury concerns, leaving Barda likely to name a similar starting lineup.

Chico is expected to keep his place at the heart of the defence after opening the scoring in that fixture, while teenage forward Daniel Dappa is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser.

Emmanuel Boateng should lead the attack once again as the Ghanaian looks to end a run of 12 competitive appearances without a goal or assist.

Ludogorets also have no fresh fitness concerns following their league victory over Lokomotiv Plovdiv, and Reis is expected to stick with the 4-1-4-1 formation used in that match.

Goalkeeper Hendrik Bonmann should continue between the posts after producing six saves in the opening-day win, while Ivaylo Chochev is set to start again after scoring the decisive goal.

Kwadwo Duah is expected to spearhead the attack as he aims to end his own goal contribution drought, while new loan signing Nathan Fernandes is unlikely to feature.

Hapoel Tel Aviv possible starting lineup:

Tzur; Coco, Mayembo, Chico, Leidner; Falcao, Kraev, Altman; Torial, Boateng, X Silva

Ludogorets Razgrad possible starting lineup:

Bonmann; Son, Kurtulus, Nachmias, Shishkov; Kaloc; Tekpetey, Chochev, Camara, Salido; Duah

We say: Hapoel Tel Aviv 1-1 Ludogorets Razgrad

This will be the first meeting between the two clubs, and both arrive with solid unbeaten runs that suggest a closely contested encounter.

Neither side is likely to take unnecessary risks in the opening leg, making a draw the most probable outcome before the return fixture in Bulgaria.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.