Chelsea transfer news: Morgan Rogers £117m deal confirmed, England international aims subtle dig at Arsenal

By Darren Plant | 21 Jul 2026 22:25

Morgan Rogers says that he is joining the "biggest club" in London after leaving Aston Villa for Chelsea for a British transfer record £117m.

Last weekend, it was widely reported that Chelsea had beaten Premier League champions Arsenal to the signature of the England international.

Soon after arriving back from the World Cup, Rogers underwent a medical with Chelsea ahead of being confirmed as their latest signing under Xabi Alonso.

On Tuesday evening, Chelsea announced that they had signed the 23-year-old on a contract until 2033.

Rogers aims subtle dig at Arsenal after Chelsea transfer

Speaking to the club's official website, Rogers spoke of his delight at making the switch to Stamford Bridge to work under Alonso.

In what could be interpreted as a dig at Mikel Arteta's more rigid style of play and focus on set pieces, Rogers said that it was important for him to join a club 'where he could be free'.

Rogers said: "I'm so excited. For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I've always admired since I was a kid.

"I'm really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we've got and where the club is heading. That's why I'm here and I can't wait to get started."

On Alonso, he added: "I’ve had a few conversations with him and I think it’s important for me to be here that I need to understand what the manager’s like, how he is and how he wants to operate.

"It very much fits with the way I see the game, the way I want to play, and the way I want to be me, and be free and express myself. Him being a part of that was a massive factor in me being here."

© Imago / Sportimage

Rogers Chelsea move the start of Aston Villa merry-go-round?

Reports earlier on Tuesday claimed that Unai Emery has given the green light for Villa to pursue a deal for Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The Spaniard is also known to be an admirer of Nicolas Jackson, someone who he worked with at Villarreal.

> Click here to read Sports Mole's argument why Chelsea should reject any Aston Villa interest in Jackson