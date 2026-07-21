Preview: Corinthians vs Remo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Jul 2026 21:37

Corinthians and Remo meet at the Neo Quimica Arena in Thursday's Brasileiro fixture, with the hosts aiming to build on their recent league form and edge closer to the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Remo head into the contest looking to boost their survival hopes, as they target a positive result to bring the opening half of the campaign to a strong conclusion.

Match preview

Corinthians begin the second half of the Brazilian Championship looking for greater consistency. The club replaced Dorival Junior with Fernando Diniz in April, following an unstable start to the campaign. The new head coach took charge of a talented squad that still fluctuates in performance and results.

That balance is reflected in the campaign, with six wins, six draws and six defeats in 18 rounds. The team have scored 18 goals and conceded 19 in that period. The attack is a cause for concern, averaging one goal per game, with Yuri Alberto remaining the side's main offensive reference. The results leave the Sao Paulo club in 12th place with 24 points, on the back of two consecutive wins.

The break for the World Cup allowed Fernando Diniz to work with the squad without the intense sequence of matches. In the friendly against FC Cascavel, a 1-1 draw featuring a goal from Matheus Pereira served mainly as a tactical test.

Off the pitch, Corinthians are also facing difficulties. The club remains under a new transfer ban imposed by the CNRD (National Dispute Resolution Committee) after failing to make a payment under the collective creditors' plan, although it has requested a new schedule to resolve the situation by August 31. The board are still looking to overturn the punishment in order to register players again during this transfer window, while also trying to resolve other financial issues.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Remo have had an up-and-down campaign in the first half of the Brazilian Championship and go into the closing stages of that opening phase looking to find greater consistency. The Para club remain in the fight to escape the relegation zone and boost their chances of staying in the Serie A.

Their first-half campaign leaves the club in 19th place, with four wins, six draws, eight defeats and 18 points. They sit three points behind Gremio, the first team outside the bottom four. The defence has conceded 29 goals, level with Santos and Vasco among the worst records in the competition, behind only Chapecoense, who have conceded 35, while the attack has scored 21 times, averaging 1.17 goals per game.

Under Leo Conde, who took charge of the team in March following the departure of Juan Carlos Osorio — a decision prompted by defeat in the Para State Championship final — Remo are looking to consolidate their recovery in the Serie A. Since the coach's arrival, the club have made adjustments to the side and are looking to turn their improved performances into a run of positive results.

During the mid-season break, the Leao Azul thrashed Tuna Luso 6-1, a result that gave the squad a confidence boost. Shortly afterwards, however, they were beaten 3-1 by Ituano in a training match, a fixture used by the coaching staff to test alternatives and iron out issues ahead of the resumption of competitive action.

Corinthians Brasileiro form:

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Corinthians form (all competitions):

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Remo Brasileiro form:

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Remo form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Corinthians will be without an important player for the match, with Rodrigo Garro serving an automatic suspension after picking up his third yellow card in the win over Gremio before the break. Labyad and Jesse Lingard are competing for the midfield spot. In the treatment room, Hugo remains in recovery from a severe left-knee injury, while Kayke continues to be sidelined with a knee injury.

Vitinho is a doubt because of hip pain, as is Joao Pedro Tchoca, who is recovering from surgery to correct an inguinal hernia. Memphis Depay is also unlikely to be available after being given time off following the Netherlands' elimination from the World Cup. The forward's contract expires on July 31, and a renewal has yet to be agreed.

Remo have confirmed the absences of goalkeeper Marcelo Rangel and Gabriel Taliari, with both players still in the treatment room and unavailable for the Para side. On the other hand, in this mid-year window, the board have agreed deals for centre-backs Matheus Felipe and Ze Ivaldo, while defensive midfielder Edson Fernando has also joined the club.

Alef Manga remains the leading figure in Remo's attacking set-up, alongside Yago Pikachu and Vitor Bueno. The player who has been gaining the most prominence in attack is Jaja, who is the squad's second-highest contributor in terms of goal involvements, with five. It is worth noting that the forward has attracted interest from clubs in Russia and Saudi Arabia, but he has stated that he is 100% focused on Remo.

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Gabriel Paulista, Gustavo Henrique, Matheus Bidu; Raniele, Andre, Breno Bidon; Labyad (Lingard); Kaio Cesar, Yuri Alberto. Coach: Fernando Diniz.

Remo possible starting lineup:

Ivan; Marcelinho, Marllon, Tchamba, Mayk; Ze Welison, Patrick and Vitor Bueno; Yago Pikachu, Jaja, Alef Manga. Coach: Leo Conde.

We say: Corinthians 2-0 Remo

Corinthians head into Thursday's contest as favourites, with home advantage at the Neo Quimica Arena and a squad that appears stronger on paper. Dorival Junior's side will also be eager to resume their league campaign with a convincing display in front of their own supporters.

Remo, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency throughout the season, particularly in the final third, and we are therefore backing Corinthians to secure a comfortable 2-0 victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.