Preview: Hajduk Split vs Pafos FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 21 Jul 2026 23:08 , Last updated: 21 Jul 2026 23:11

Hajduk Split will look to seize control of their Europa League second qualifying round tie with another first-leg victory at Stadion Poljud when they welcome Pafos FC on Thursday.

The Croatian hosts made home advantage count in a 3-2 aggregate victory over Slovakian side Zilina in the previous round despite losing the return leg, while the visitors booked their place at this stage by winning the 2025-26 Cypriot Cup.

Match preview

Hajduk took charge of their Europa League first qualifying round tie with a 2-0 victory over Zilina at Stadion Poljud before extending that advantage with a fast start in last week's return fixture.

Gonzalo Garcia's side took the lead in Slovakia through Alec Van Hoorenbeeck moments before the break, but Marko Roginic restored parity before Dario Melnjak's stoppage-time own goal secured a 2-1 win on the night for the hosts, although the Croatians still progressed on aggregate.

That defeat ended a seven-match unbeaten run across all competitions for the Split outfit, who had finished second in the Croatian top flight after taking four points from their final two league matches before winning all three pre-season friendlies.

Supporters will not be overly concerned by that setback, as progression moved the Whites one step closer to a first appearance in the main stage of a European competition since their Europa League group campaign in 2010-11, having also reached the Champions League quarter-finals in 1994-95.

Heading into Thursday’s clash, Garcia's men will draw confidence from winning each of their previous three home matches, with each of those victories coming by at least a two-goal margin, and Hajduk will hope to build another healthy advantage before next week's return leg in Cyprus.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Pafos head into this encounter on the back of an underwhelming pre-season campaign, winning just one of four friendlies while suffering defeats to Jagiellonia (1-0) and Slovan Bratislava (3-2).

The trip to Split marks the Cypriot side's first competitive fixture in almost two months after ending the 2025-26 season with a 2-0 victory over Apollon in the Cypriot Cup final, handing Ricardo Sa Pinto his first trophy since taking charge in April.

Pafos have enjoyed a remarkable rise in recent years, winning the Cypriot title for the first time in 2024-25, though they could only finish fourth last season, ending 25 points behind champions Omonia.

The club will nevertheless hope to reach the main stage of a European competition for a third successive season after their Conference League round-of-16 run in 2024-25 and historic Champions League league phase appearance last term.

Pafos are unbeaten in their last four competitive matches, scoring exactly twice in each outing, while all three victories during that spell came with clean sheets, highlighting the importance of maintaining their defensive discipline on Thursday.



Hajduk Split Europa League form:

W

L

Pafos FC pre-season friendlies form:

W

D

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Garcia is expected to retain his preferred 4-2-3-1 system, although Dalisson de Almeida could return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in Slovakia following his debut goal in the first leg.

Hoorenbeeck, who recently joined from Twente, is set to keep his place in central defence after opening his account for the club in last week's second leg.

Niko Sigur returned from World Cup duty with Canada but was not involved in either meeting against Zilina, and it remains to be seen whether he will feature on Thursday.

Michele Sego, who scored 13 league goals last season, is expected to spearhead the attack, with Roko Brajkovic and Melnjak providing support from the flanks.

Pafos have strengthened their squad with the arrivals of Guga, Murad Mammadov, Charalampos Kyriakidis and Michalis Papastylianou during the summer window.

Veteran defender David Luiz is expected to marshal the back line, while Lele could lead the attack in what is likely to be a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Hajduk Split possible starting lineup:

Silic; Acapandie, Maresic, Van Hoorenbeeck, Hrgovic; Pukstas, Pajaziti; Brajkovic, Dali, Melnjak; Sego

Pafos FC possible starting lineup:

Kyriakidis; Bruno, Luiz, Goldar, Ioannou; Pepe, Sunjic; Jaja, Dragomir, Biel; Lele

We say: Hajduk Split 2-0 Pafos FC

This will be the first meeting between the two clubs, leaving little previous history to draw upon, but Pafos' unconvincing pre-season form could hand Hajduk the edge.

The Croatian side have been strong on home soil in recent months and should have enough quality to build a useful first-leg advantage before travelling to Cyprus.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.