Arsenal confirm next summer signing as 18-year-old rejects Tottenham for Mikel Arteta

By Ben Knapton | 21 Jul 2026 15:54

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old centre-back Elijah Upson following his exit from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 2008-born defender - who is the son of former Arsenal Premier League-winning centre-back Matthew Upson - will join up with the Gunners' academy squad but has penned a professional contract.

Elijah Upson rejected the chance to sign pro terms at Tottenham in favour of joining their arch-rivals, where he will be in contention to train with the first team and make sporadic appearances in cup competitions.

The former Spurs protege played 34 times for the Lilywhites' Under-18 side, while also making six UEFA Youth League appearances and earning two outings for the Under-21s.

Speaking to the official Arsenal website after his arrival was confirmed, Upson reflected on following in the footsteps of his father, who was also just 18 when he moved to Highbury in 1997.

Arsenal confirm Elijah Upson signing following Tottenham rejection

Welcome to The Arsenal, Elijah ❤️



Defender Elijah Upson expressed his pride in signing for Arsenal on professional terms ahead of the 2026/27 season ? — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) July 21, 2026

"It's a great feeling, really proud to be here," Upson said. "Really nice to have all my family and everyone around it, it's been a great experience.

"My dad signed here around the same time as me, it's great to have someone with a good experience of the place. But at the same time, I'm definitely looking forward to building my own reputation and getting started.

"When I met the guys here recently and met all the team and staff, it just seemed like a really nice environment. That was probably the biggest factor, an environment where you feel you can hopefully learn and get better as a person.

Asked about his standout attributes and what Arsenal fans can expect to see from him, Upson added: "Aerially, I'm quite good, it's definitely a strength of mine.

"Obviously, I'm a defender, but if I can take that into an attacking side of things, then that's also really good and an area I can use that quality as well.

"I'd [also] say I've definitely worked hard in terms of my passing range and having a good, longer passing range. I'd say that could be a good strength of mine; I'm looking forward to making those qualities better."

Upson - who has won two caps for England at Under-18 level - follows Illan Meslier and Piero Hincapie to the Emirates as Arsenal's next permanent signing this summer.

The teenager has been allocated the number 57 shirt, which was once worn by Cesc Fabregas during his first Arsenal season in 2003-04.

Arsenal sign Elijah Upson: Who's next for Mikel Arteta?

© Imago / News Images

Upson is one for the future, Meslier is a backup goalkeeper and Hincapie already played a crucial role in 2025-26; Arsenal fans are yet to witness a new marquee signing at the Emirates this summer.

That may soon change, however, as the Gunners are reportedly in direct talks to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, having stepped up their interest in the Brazil international.

Sporting director Andrea Berta is also said to be in contact with Julian Alvarez, as Arsenal weigh up alternatives to Morgan Rogers following news of Chelsea's £117m agreement.