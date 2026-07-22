Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils dealt gutting double setback over “dream” £68m‑rated midfield target

By Lewis Blain | 22 Jul 2026 12:43

Manchester United continue to search for more midfield reinforcements, but they have suffered a significant setback despite an encouraging start to the summer transfer window.

Red Devils boss Michael Carrick remains keen to add more steel and athleticism in the middle of the park following the arrivals of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

However, a 'dream' target in Warren Zaire-Emery now appears firmly out of reach.

Man Utd dealt Warren Zaire-Emery double blow

© Iconsport / Anthony Bibard / FEP

United's hopes of signing the France international have been hit by two major obstacles, according to TEAMtalk.

Firstly, the Ligue 1 giants have made it clear that Zaire-Emery is not for sale under any circumstances this summer, viewing the 20-year-old as a cornerstone of Luis Enrique's long-term project.

Secondly, the player himself has no desire to leave the Parc des Princes despite interest from across the Premier League.

It is believed that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City would all also be interested if the £68m-rated Zaire-Emery became available, while Fabrizio Romano recently described the versatile midfielder as a "dream" target for the Red Devils.

Instead, PSG are already looking to reward the academy graduate with another improved contract, underlining just how highly they rate one of Europe's brightest young midfielders.

What other midfielders are on Man Utd's radar?

© Imago / Action Plus

With Zaire-Emery effectively off the market, United will need to focus on more realistic alternatives.

Manu Kone remains one of the standout candidates, as the AS Roma midfielder fits the physical, ball-winning profile Carrick is looking for and would add the defensive presence United still need alongside Tielemans, Santos and Kobbie Mainoo.

Adam Wharton is another player admired at Old Trafford, although prising him away from Crystal Palace would likely require a substantial fee after another outstanding Premier League campaign.

Alex Scott also continues to be monitored - even more so after he rejected a new contract this week. The AFC Bournemouth gem offers versatility, energy and technical quality, although he is a different profile to the specialist defensive midfielder United appear to be prioritising.

Missing out on Zaire-Emery is undoubtedly disappointing, but it was always going to be difficult to lure one of PSG's most important young players away from the European champions.

United have already strengthened well in midfield this summer, and there are still several high-quality options available who could complete Carrick's rebuild before the transfer window closes.