Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'target' 28-year-old to boost attacking department

By Matt Law | 22 Jul 2026 09:13 , Last updated: 22 Jul 2026 09:15

Manchester United reportedly remain interested in Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr and could move for the Senegal international even if Marcus Rashford stays at Old Trafford.

Rashford is due to return to pre-season training with Man United next month, and as it stands, the plan is to reintegrate the Englishman back into the first-team picture.

The situation could change in the coming weeks, with Man United still open to a sale, while Rashford had hoped to earn a £26m permanent switch to Barcelona this summer following a successful loan spell at Camp Nou.

Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick is believed to be determined to keep hold of Rashford, believing that the 28-year-old could have a huge impact next season.

However, according to Foot Mercato, Man United could still recruit a forward player this summer, with Sarr viewed as a genuine target.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Man United 'remain interested' in Palace's Sarr

The report claims that the 20-time English champions have been in touch with the Eagles to register their interest in the Senegal international.

Sarr was in strong form for Palace during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 21 goals and registering two assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old also enjoyed an excellent 2026 World Cup for Senegal, scoring four goals and registering two assists in four appearances to help his team reach the round of 32.

Palace are in a strong position when it comes to Sarr's future, with the attacker having a contract at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2028.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Palace would want 'hefty fee' for Man United-linked Sarr

As a result, it has previously been reported that the Eagles would want a 'hefty fee' to allow the forward to leave during the current window.

Sarr mainly operates down the right, but he is also capable of featuring through the middle and could provide competition for Benjamin Sesko in that area, especially with Joshua Zirkzee likely to be moved on before the end of the transfer window.

The forward made the move to English football with Watford in 2019, scoring 34 goals and registering 19 assists in 131 appearances for the club.

Sarr then joined Palace in 2024 after one season at Marseille, and he has a record of 33 goals and 10 assists in 92 games for the Eagles.