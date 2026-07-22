Preview: Polissya Zhytomyr vs Copenhagen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 22 Jul 2026 07:21

The 2026-27 Conference League qualifying campaign continues on Thursday, when Polissya Zhytomyr and Copenhagen square off in the first leg of their second qualifying-round tie at the Kosicka Futbalova Arena in Slovakia.

With the Ukrainian Premier League and Danish Superliga yet to get underway, both sides will be looking to carry their encouraging pre-season preparations into their European opener.

Match preview

Polissya have been competing in European football since 2024 and have featured in just eight Conference League matches, although they are still searching for a first appearance in the competition's league phase.

The Zhytomyr-based club enjoyed their best continental run last season, overcoming Paks 4-2 on aggregate in the third qualifying round before suffering a 6-2 aggregate defeat to Fiorentina in the playoffs.

Founded in 1959, Polissya won the Ukrainian league title for the first time in 2023 and finished third in the Ukrainian League last season, ending the campaign 13 points behind champions Shakhtar Donetsk.

Ruslan Rotan's side have played eight pre-season friendlies, losing three of them, and they head into Thursday's contest on the back of successive defeats to Shimizu and Viktoria Plzen.

© Imago / IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

FC Copenhagen, by contrast, are a relatively young club, having been founded in 1992, but they have established themselves as one of Denmark's most successful sides, winning the Superliga title 16 times.

Byens Hold are seasoned European campaigners, having reached the Champions League group stage on seven occasions and progressed to the last 16 twice.

Their finest continental run came in the 2019-20 Europa League, when they reached the quarter-finals, and they will be hoping to make a deep run in the Conference League this season.

Copenhagen endured a disappointing domestic campaign last term, finishing outside the top six in the regular season, but they secured their place in Europe by defeating Brondby 3-1 in the European playoff.

Bo Svensson's side have also looked sharp in pre-season, going unbeaten in their last four friendly matches while winning three of them.

Polissya Zhytomyr Conference League form:

NA

Polissya Zhytomyr form (all competitions):

NA

Copenhagen Conference League form:

NA

Copenhagen form (all competitions):

NA

Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Rotan has a fully fit squad to choose from ahead of Thursday's first leg, although successive defeats in pre-season may leave the Polissya boss with a few selection decisions to make.

Defender Eduard Sarapii enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, scoring six goals, while Ivan Krasnopir is expected to lead the line after netting a hat-trick in the friendly victory over Worgl.

Copenhagen will definitely be without Dominik Sarapata, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, although the club have yet to put a timeframe on his return.

Youssoufa Moukoko, who scored 11 goals last season, is expected to partner Andreas Cornelius in Bo Svensson's preferred 4-4-2 formation.

Polissya Zhytomyr possible starting lineup:

Bushchan; Mykhaylichenko, Sarapii, Krushynskyi, Chobotenko; Veleten, Fedor, Emerllahu, Babenko, Andrade; Krasnopir

Copenhagen possible starting lineup:

Runarsson; Nyassi, Garananga, Beijmo, Lopez; Robert, Clem, Madsen, Elyounoussi; Moukoko, Cornelius

We say: Polissya Zhytomyr 1-2 Copenhagen

With the domestic seasons in both Denmark and Ukraine yet to get underway, the two sides have relied on pre-season friendlies to build rhythm and match sharpness ahead of this tie.

Copenhagen have looked the stronger of the two during their preparations, and their superior European pedigree could prove decisive as we back the Danish outfit to take a slender first-leg advantage away from Slovakia.