Preview: Atlante vs Club America - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 22 Jul 2026 07:04

A pair of sides from Mexico City will square off on matchday two of the Liga MX Apertura campaign on Friday as Atlante face Club America at Estadio Azteca.



Last week, the new edition of Atlante were beaten 2-1 by Necaxa, while America blanked Queretaro 1-0.

Match preview

Atlante began the new top-flight campaign on a difficult note, squandering an early second-half advantage and conceding twice in the final 10 minutes plus stoppage time.



This is Miguel Herrera’s third stint as manager of this club, and he will be eager to get them a win over America, a side that he guided to an Apertura title in 2018.



This expansion team who are back in existence yet again have lost two of their last three matches played, conceding multiple times on each occasion, including a 3-3 draw in a friendly versus New Mexico United.



Atlante are unbeaten in six straight matches as the home team, winning in five of those instances.



They have not lost in 2026 when netting multiple times over 90 minutes, doing so on six occasions this year.



Los Portos de Hierro can claim their first Apertura victory over Club America on Friday since October of 2007 (2-1).

© Imago

The 2026-27 Apertura campaign began on a winning note for America last week as they scored in the final 10 minutes and also overcame a late red card.



It was the first time they opened an Apertura season with a triumph since 2020, and on Friday they can win their first two matches of an Apertura season for the first time since that same year.



Guillermo Almada won his first match in charge last week, which was also the first away win for the club since edging Club Leon 3-2 on matchday 16 of the most recent Clausura campaign.



America have lost just one of their last five Apertura affairs excluding the playoffs, with Toluca beating them 2-0 on the final matchday last November.



So far in 2026, they have yet to lose a league fixture when netting the opening goal, and this week they could post consecutive clean sheets in the Apertura for the first time since September 2024 (two).



Aguilas have won their last three Liga MX meetings against Atlante by a combined margin of 9-2, although it was a different edition then the current one.

Atlante Liga MX form:

Club America Liga MX form:

Team News

© Imago / ImagenShop

A broken kneecap will keep Hardy Meza on the sidelines for Atlante on Friday evening.



Eugenio Pizzuto scored a couple of minutes into the second half last week, only for his side to concede twice in the latter stages and lose.



At Club America, Alejandro Zendejas and Victor Davila are dealing with knee injuries and are doubtful for this one, while Luis Malagon is out as he recovers from an Achilles tendon rupture.



Isaias Violante had the only goal in their triumph on matchday one, while Alan Cervantes will be suspended on Friday following his straight red card versus Queretaro.

Atlante possible starting lineup:

Jimenez; Carrera, Tercero, Sanchez; Portales, Pizzuto, Fernandez, Escobar; Julio, Calzadilla; Charcopa

Club America possible starting lineup:

Cota; Alvarez, Juarez, Vazquez, Borja; Rodriguez, Sanchez; Espinoza, Veiga, Violante; Martin

We say: Atlante 2-1 Club America

On paper, America may be the better team, but we expect the Atlante players to show a lot more desire to win this one for their manager, while America always seem to take a little time before getting on track in a new campaign.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.