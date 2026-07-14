Preview: Necaxa vs Atlante - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 14 Jul 2026 16:42

Necaxa and Atlante will get the 2026 Liga MX Apertura season underway when they clash at Estadio Victoria on Friday morning.

The hosts finished 13th in 2025, while the visitors are back in the top-flight for the first time since 2013-14.

Match preview

Necaxa have endured a challenging few seasons since last securing a playoff place in Liga MX Apertura in 2022-23.

Los Rayos have subsequently finished 18th, 13th and 13th in the last three seasons, and they will be hoping for a stronger campaign this time around.

Necaxa did have a difficult end to the Liga MX Clausura term, winning only two of their last 11 matches, seeing them drop to a 15th-placed finish.

However, Martin Varini's team did go on to enjoy an encouraging pre-season campaign, beating Club Atletico Morelia (1-0), Correcaminos UAT (6-3) and drawing with Atlas FC (0-0).

The hosts, alongside boasting the home advantage, will also head into the match as the favourites against the newly-promoted Atlante.

Atlante were relegated from the top division in 2013-14 but have secured their return after the league's owners approved the purchase of franchise rights from Mazatlan FC - with Atlante taking their spot in Liga MX.

Ahead of their return to the Liga MX stage, Atlante failed to experience a strong pre-season, remaining winless in their four friendly fixtures.

Atlante lost to Juarez (2-0) before drawing with New Mexico United (3-3) - although they went on to win 5-4 on penalties - Monterrey (1-1) and Toluca (3-3).

Necaxa will also draw confidence from their most recent meetings against Atlante, winning all of their last six encounters across all competitions.

Necaxa form (friendlies):

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Atlante form (friendlies):

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Team News

© Imago

Necaxa will be without the availability of Julian Carranza due to an ongoing leg injury, with the forward not expected to return until August.

Tomas Badaloni scored three goals in his final five Liga MX Clausura matches, and the in-form striker should lead the line on Friday.

Meanwhile, Atlante are unable to call upon defender Francisco Reyes due to suspension, while the remainder of the team should be available for selection.

Miguel Herrera, who returned to manage Atlante for the third time in April 2026, is likely to line-up in his preferred five-defender system, with a potential backline of Walter Portales, Nicolas Carrera, Eduardo Tercero, Diogo Bagui and Walter Clar.

Necaxa possible starting lineup:

Jimenez; Martinez, Ochoa, Pena, Oliveros; Leyva, Faravelli; Rosero, Torres, Monreal; Badaloni

Atlante possible starting lineup:

Jimenez; Portales, Carrera, Tercero, Bagui, Clar; Julio, Meza, Pizzuto, Calzadilla; Puente

We say: Necaxa 2-1 Atlante

Atlante will be extremely motivated to secure a result in their first game back in Liga MX, but Necaxa are certainly the stronger team on paper and boast a formidable recent record in this fixture, leading us to expect a home win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.