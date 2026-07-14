Preview: Wiener Neustadt SC vs Queens Park Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 14 Jul 2026 16:17

Continuing their preparations for the 2026-27 Championship campaign, Queens Park Rangers play Wiener Neustadt SC in a pre-season friendly on Thursday afternoon.

The Wiener Neustadt Arena in Austria will play host to the R's second summer fixture ahead of the second-tier season in England.

Match preview

Based in the town of Wiener Neustadt, Thursday afternoon's hosts Wiener Neustadt SC ply their trade in the Landesliga - the fourth tier of Austria football - finishing third out of 16 teams last season.

WNSC are coming towards their 20-year anniversary after being founded in 2008, playing their home matches at their Wiener Neustadt Arena home, which can hold up to 4,000 spectators.

Also taking charge of town rivals Wiener SC in the past, Wiener Neustadt manager Robert Weinstabl will be looking to outsmart Championship opposition this week, with the 42-year-old reportedly favouring a 4-3-3 formation.

WNSC commence their competitive campaign against Langenrohr on August 9, but before that fixture face friendly clashes against the second-tier R's and fellow Austrian outfit Gloggnitz on July 21.

As part of an eight-night stay in Austria to gear up for the new Championship season, Queens Park Rangers have already enjoyed their first friendly of the summer, playing out a goalless draw with First Vienna on Saturday afternoon.

After sharing the honours with second-tier opposition, the R's now face a side in the fourth tier of their domestic league, meaning that nothing less than a resounding victory should be expected.

The Londoners are coming into this summer off the back of consecutive 15th-placed finishes in the Championship, with QPR aiming to seriously challenge for a playoff spot this time around.

Into his second full campaign at Loftus Road, head coach Julien Stephan is targeting Premier League management in the English capital after his spells in the top flight of France at Rennes and Strasbourg.

Both enjoying impressive debut campaigns in the Championship last term, Rumarn Burrell and Richard Kone bagged 10 second-tier goals each, with the pair looking to fire their side to a top-eight finish in 2026-27.

Queens Park Rangers friendly form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Bagging a brace in a victory over SG Ardagger on the final day of last season, Wiener Neustadt forward Philipp Reinisch will be hoping to find the net once again on Thursday.

Head coach Weinstabl is likely to make a number of changes during the friendly, so do not get too hung up on the starting XI.

After receiving his first-team debut on Friday, QPR summer signing Boy Kemper will be looking for more match minutes in the Austrian capital.

R's head coach Stephan is taking a look at some of the club's academy prospects this summer, with Corey Adjetey-Brew and Philip Sanyaolu likely to feature once again.

Expect to see a number of the visitors' usual first-team attackers such as Harvey Vale, Nico Madsen and Koki Saito.

Wiener Neustadt SC possible starting lineup:

Glanzer; Rottensteiner, Wallner, Prettenhaller, Mimm; Angeler, Hlinka, Terzic; Reinisch, Witteveen, Salamon

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Salamon; Adamson, Dunne, Edwards, Kemper; Alemayehu, Madsen, Bennie, Vale, Saito; Burrell

We say: Wiener Neustadt SC 0-2 Queens Park Rangers

After playing out a goalless draw with a second-tier Austrian side last week, Queens Park Rangers will surely put fourth-tier opposition to the sword on Thursday.

Despite having home advantage, Wiener Neustadt will be expecting a very difficult task when the R's visit later in the week.