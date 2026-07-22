Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez's 'shock interest' in Barcelona's World Cup hero could spark first Clasico transfer since 2007

By Axel Clody | 22 Jul 2026 07:06

Ferran Torres is currently on top of the world. He scored the only goal in Spain's World Cup final victory over Argentina and has now returned from the celebrations to face a very real question about his future, one that could involve crossing the greatest divide in Spanish football.

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, Real Madrid have revived their interest in the Barcelona forward. Florentino Perez is described as a genuine admirer of Torres, and the club are looking to add an attacking player capable of operating across multiple positions in the front line.

Torres came through the academy at Valencia before Pep Guardiola took him to Manchester City, where he was unable to force his way past the fierce competition despite showing real promise.

PSG is the frontrunner for Ferran Torres

© Iconsport / Ludvig Thunman / BILDBYRÅN / kod LT

A move to Barcelona followed, and although his early years at the club were inconsistent, the last two seasons have seen a significant upturn. This season, stepping in at centre-forward following Robert Lewandowski's departure, he scored 16 La Liga goals and contributed directly to the title win.

Torres has one year remaining on his contract, and despite the outstanding season he has just completed, there are doubts internally at Barcelona about whether he is truly the long-term replacement for Lewandowski.

The club view him as an asset they could use to help fund the pursuit of Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

PSG remain the frontrunner for his signature, and a deal at an accessible fee with one year left on his contract is financially logical for the Paris club.

A move to Real Madrid would be seismic

© Imago

Real Madrid's involvement, however, would be genuinely seismic. A direct transfer between the two Clasico rivals has not happened since Javier Saviola moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2007.

Torres himself spent time playing under Guardiola at City alongside current Madridistas, and his versatility — capable of playing across the forward line — makes him an attractive fit for Jose Mourinho's rebuilt side.

Whether Torres would countenance the move is another question entirely. PSG seems a more natural landing spot.

But Florentino Perez's decision to think seriously about a Barcelona player, in the immediate aftermath of his re-election, says everything about the ambition, and the confidence, of the new-look Bernabeu administration.