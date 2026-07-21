Chelsea fail with '£64m' Alex Scott transfer bid as Bournemouth set out stance over fresh approaches

By Ben Sully | 22 Jul 2026 00:45 , Last updated: 22 Jul 2026 00:56

Bournemouth have reportedly rejected a £64m transfer bid from Chelsea for midfielder Alex Scott.

Chelsea are looking to bolster their midfield after selling Andrey Santos to Manchester United in a deal worth £50m.

The Blues have seemingly identified Bournemouth's Scott as a potential addition ahead of Xabi Alonso's first season in charge.

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea have stepped up their interest with an official transfer offer.

© Imago / Sportimage

Bournemouth set out Scott transfer stance

However, Bournemouth turned down Chelsea's £64m proposal and informed the Blues that they would not entertain any further approaches.

Bournemouth have also told Scott they want to keep him for the club's first-ever European campaign.

The Cherries are also keen to retain the services of other players, such as Rayan and Eli Junior Kroupi.

Scott and Kroupi have already linked up with Marco Rose's squad for a pre-season camp in Austria, with Rayan set to return at a later date after featuring in Brazil's World Cup campaign.

Bournemouth's hopes of keeping Scott have been dented by the player's reluctance to sign a new deal.

© Imago / Action Plus

Scott rejects Bournemouth contract offer

According to Sky Sports News, the midfielder has turned down the chance to sign a new contract with the Cherries.

Scott only has two years left to run on his current deal, although Bournemouth still maintain they will fend off the significant transfer interest.

In addition to Chelsea, Man United have been credited with an interest in the England international.

Arsenal are also believed to be in the mix for Scott's signature, leaving Bournemouth with a fight on their hands to retain their star midfielder.