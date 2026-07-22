PSG transfer news: Paris eye attacking midfielder tracked by several Premier League clubs

By Axel Clody | 22 Jul 2026 11:42

Ferran Torres, Yan Diomande and Maghnes Akliouche are the three attackers closest to joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

However, the Spaniard, the Ivorian and the Frenchman have still not signed for the double European champions, who will soon have to manage Manchester United's interest in Warren Zaire-Emery, as well as Liverpool's interest in Bradley Barcola.

With negotiations between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco over Maghnes Akliouche making little progress, another attacker has emerged as a target for the French club.

Paris Saint-Germain also eye Belgian tracked by Premier League and Bayern Munich

© Imago / IMAGO /Photo News / Nico Vereecken

According to Corriere della Sera's Bergamo edition, Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs interested in Charles De Ketelaere.

After a long season in Italy - 42 appearances, five goals and seven assists - the 25-year-old Belgian was a starter for his country at the World Cup in a forward role, playing five of a possible six matches and contributing two goals and one assist.

Used more as a central attacking midfielder by Atalanta, the player is also of considerable interest to Premier League clubs, as well as Bayern Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique reportedly likes his versatility, with Charles De Ketelaere capable of playing as a number 10, right winger and centre-forward.

De Ketelaere, Akliouche or Ferran Torres for Paris Saint-Germain

© Iconsport / Ludvig Thunman / BILDBYRÅN / kod LT

According to the Italian outlet, Atalanta value their forward at £42.5m. That figure matches the fixed asking price Monaco have set for Maghnes Akliouche, even though the 24-year-old Frenchman was valued at £59.5m by the Ligue 1 club back in 2025.

Paris Saint-Germain have so far been unable to reach an agreement with Monaco, but their reported interest in De Ketelaere, once it reaches the French club's ears, could pressure Monaco into lowering their demands for their right winger, who reportedly wants to move to the French capital.

Charles De Ketelaere could still end up at Paris Saint-Germain regardless, given that the Belgian operates in similar areas to Ferran Torres.

The 26-year-old Spaniard, who is out of contract at Barcelona in June 2027, has already agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain, but Barcelona could raise their asking price following his winning goal in the World Cup final.

The Atalanta forward appears capable of replacing either the Monaco winger or the Barcelona World Cup winner in Paris Saint-Germain's busy summer window. Yan Diomande, who operates on the left, appears to occupy a slightly different role.