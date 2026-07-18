Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta to 'regroup' after Chelsea snatch £117m target in sensational deal

By Seye Omidiora | 18 Jul 2026 23:05

Arsenal are regrouping in the transfer market after suffering a monumental blow in their pursuit of primary summer target Morgan Rogers.

The Aston Villa star had been heavily tipped to join the reigning Premier League champions to bolster Mikel Arteta's attacking options ahead of their title defence.

However, London rivals Chelsea dramatically hijacked the proposed transfer after newly appointed head coach Xabi Alonso personally convinced the England international to move to Stamford Bridge instead in what is reported to be a £117m deal.

The Gunners have already completed some notable business this window by wrapping up a permanent deal for Piero Hincapie alongside the addition of Illan Meslier and the expected signing of Christos Tzolis.

Despite these structural additions, the North London outfit remain determined to secure another high-profile forward in the summer window.

'No fresh contact' between Arsenal and French winger

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS / LAHALLE PIERRE

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have not established any fresh contact with Paris Saint-Germain or the representatives of Bradley Barcola following the collapse of the Rogers deal.

The North London heavyweights had tentatively monitored the 23-year-old winger earlier in the window but chose to focus their operational resources elsewhere.

Meanwhile, domestic rivals Liverpool are continuing to actively track the French international as they search for a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

The Merseyside outfit are waiting on developments in the French capital before launching a formal opening proposal to test the resolve of the Ligue 1 champions.

New Reds head coach Andoni Iraola is eager to add a marquee wide option to his ranks, but any potential deal remains entirely dependent on an affordable asking price.

How Bradley Barcola could fit into Andoni Iraola's plans

© Iconsport / Abaca

Barcola enjoyed an incredibly successful domestic campaign with PSG last term, helping the Parisian giants secure a spectacular continental treble.

The dynamic forward showcased his exceptional speed and dribbling ability by registering key goal involvements across all competitions.

However, his long-term future at the Parc des Princes has been cast into significant doubt due to the expected arrival of RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande.

The French giants are reportedly willing to sanction Barcola's departure to help fund their ongoing squad reconstruction if a suitable evaluation is met.

Liverpool could therefore capitalise on this tactical market opportunity to deliver a major statement of intent ahead of the new campaign.