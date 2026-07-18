Team News: Spain vs. Argentina injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jul 2026 20:00

The curtain comes down on an absorbing World Cup 2026 tournament on Sunday evening, when European champions Spain and South American champions Argentina collide in a blockbuster final at the MetLife Stadium.

La Roja strode past France 2-0 in the semi-finals to earn a date with the holders, who exhibited their powers of recovery once again in a 2-1 triumph over England last time out.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

Spain vs. Argentina World Cup 2026 Final Match Preview ? | "They Always Find A Way"

SPAIN

Out: None

Doubtful: Pedro Porro (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

ARGENTINA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

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