World Cup
Spain
Jul 19, 2026 8.00pm
New York New Jersey Stadium
Argentina

Team News: Spain vs. Argentina injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Spain vs. Argentina injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Jose Breton / AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

The curtain comes down on an absorbing World Cup 2026 tournament on Sunday evening, when European champions Spain and South American champions Argentina collide in a blockbuster final at the MetLife Stadium.

La Roja strode past France 2-0 in the semi-finals to earn a date with the holders, who exhibited their powers of recovery once again in a 2-1 triumph over England last time out.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

SPAIN vs. ARGENTINA

Spain vs. Argentina World Cup 2026 Final Match Preview ? | "They Always Find A Way"

SPAIN

Out: None

Doubtful: Pedro Porro (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

ARGENTINA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

Vote in the Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Readers’ Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2026 World Cup awards; from player of the tournament and breakout star, to best attacker and biggest disappointment.

Voting will be open until 11pm UK time on Monday, July 20, and the winners announced on Tuesday, July 21!

Readers’ Awards

Sports Mole World Cup 2026

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Thank you to everyone who took part in the Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Readers’ Awards. Results articles will be published on Tuesday, July 21.
Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Readers’ Awards
Sports Mole Readers’ Awards — World Cup 2026 sportsmole.co.uk
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