Team News: Spain vs. Argentina injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

The curtain comes down on an absorbing World Cup 2026 tournament on Sunday evening, when European champions Spain and South American champions Argentina collide in a blockbuster final at the MetLife Stadium.
La Roja strode past France 2-0 in the semi-finals to earn a date with the holders, who exhibited their powers of recovery once again in a 2-1 triumph over England last time out.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.
SPAIN vs. ARGENTINA
SPAIN
Out: None
Doubtful: Pedro Porro (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal
ARGENTINA
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez
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