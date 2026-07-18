Spain vs. Argentina: Lamine Yamal could have saved statement performance for 2026 World Cup final

By Matt Law | 18 Jul 2026 15:33 , Last updated: 18 Jul 2026 15:35

Lamine Yamal is yet to put in a statement performance at the 2026 World Cup.

By his own incredibly high standards, the 19-year-old has been slightly underwhelming at this summer's tournament, only coming up with one goal and one 'assist' in seven appearances for Spain, but his preparations for the competition were far from ideal.

Indeed, Yamal entered the tournament off the back of a thigh injury which ended his 2025-26 campaign in April.

The Barcelona teenager was bright off the bench against Cape Verde in Spain's 2026 World Cup opener and then found the back of the net against Saudi Arabia in the team's second group fixture.

Yamal has since played five matches for Spain without scoring, although he did register an 'assist' against France by winning his team's penalty which Mikel Oyarzabal converted.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Spain vs. Argentina: Yamal will be bidding to lead La Roja to glory in 2026 World Cup final

The attacker is yet to put in a standout display at this summer's tournament, but he might be saving it for the biggest match of them all.

Spain's success at the 2026 World Cup has been built on a defence which has only conceded once at the tournament.

La Roja would take the all-time defensive record for a winner of the World Cup if they do not concede against Argentina and find the back of the net themselves.

Unai Simon, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal have all been terrific this summer - those 10 are expected to start alongside Yamal for Spain on Sunday.

© Iconsport / Leo Barrilari/SPP

Spain have been the best 'team' at the 2026 World Cup

Pedri is currently out of the Spain midfield, which is an indication of the quality that the European nation possess in that area.

Yamal's influence for Spain is constant, and that cannot always be measured by goals and assists, with his presence creating space for teammates this summer.

Spain have so much quality throughout their side, but Yamal is the elite talent, and they need him to be in top form to overcome a stern and tricky Argentina outfit.

© Iconsport / Aflo

2026 World Cup: Yamal is Spain's elite talent

The forward has only just turned 19 but has already represented La Roja on 32 occasions, scoring seven goals and registering 13 assists in the process.

Yamal actually only scored once at Euro 2024, although he did come up with four assists, as Spain went on to win the trophy, beating England in the final.

The teenager has just one goal for Spain since June 2025, which is staggering, and he has netted only once in nine caps for his country this year.

Yamal could have 20 years ahead of him at the top level - just look at Lionel Messi - so there wil surely be more chances for him at a World Cup if Spain fall short on Sunday.

There is a feeling that Yamal is on the cusp of producing a truly elite attacking performance, though, and he might be saving it for the clash at MetLife Stadium.

Vote in the Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Readers’ Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2026 World Cup awards; from player of the tournament and breakout star, to best attacker and biggest disappointment.

Voting will be open until 11pm UK time on Monday, July 20, and the winners announced on Tuesday, July 21!