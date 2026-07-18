Spain star accuses Argentina of tricks that "shouldn't be allowed" ahead of World Cup final

By Ben Sully | 18 Jul 2026 10:00 , Last updated: 18 Jul 2026 10:01

Spain defender Aymeric Laporte has accused Argentina of being a team that uses tricks that "shouldn't be allowed" ahead of Sunday's World Cup final in East Rutherford.

La Roja are preparing for their first World Cup final since 2010 after claiming a comfortable victory over France on Tuesday.

Laporte played his part as Spain recorded their sixth clean sheet of the tournament in a 2-0 success against Les Bleus.

Having played every minute of the tournament, Laporte will resume his strong central defensive partnership with Pau Cubarsi in Sunday's showpiece event against the reigning world champions.

Speaking ahead of the game, Laporte has called out Argentina for using gamesmanship and being overly physical in the tournament.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Laporte challenges referee to keep lid on final

“I’m not at all worried about aggression within the context of football," Laporte said.

"If it’s within the rules and the referee does their job, I have no problem with it. It is true, however, that in recent matches we’ve seen things that really surprised us – actions that were allowed to slide.

"Especially with Argentina, they’re a team that likes to leave a mark on their opponents.

"That sort of thing shouldn't be allowed in football, particularly in major competitions, because it can unsettle you and make you angry.

"It’s the referee’s job to keep a handle on these things so the situation doesn't get out of hand.

“If one or two players are allowed to act that way, the match descends into chaos.

"From the beginning of the tournament, we've been a fairly fair team in that sense.

"We don't go around hitting opponents or committing reckless fouls. And I think that's what we have to do in this match. But it's true that it will depend a lot on the refereeing."

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Who is the referee for the 2026 World Cup final?

Laporte's comments will only add to the attention on the official in the middle of Sunday's final, Slovenian official Slavko Vincic.

The 46-year-old will take charge of his fourth game at the World Cup after previously overseeing two group-stage games and Mexico's Round of 32 win over Ecuador.

Vincic has shown one red card in the tournament, dismissing Piero Hincapie for covering his mouth while in a confrontation with an opponent.

The Slovenian has previous experience of refereeing major football games, including the 2024 Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley.