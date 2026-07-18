Man United transfer news: Red Devils make 'initial contact' over potential move for Bundesliga midfielder

By Ben Sully | 18 Jul 2026 09:26

Manchester United have reportedly opened discussions with the representatives of Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson.

The Red Devils have already bolstered their central midfield options with two new additions ahead of Michael Carrick's first full season in charge.

They recruited Andrey Santos from Chelsea in a deal worth £50m, before triggering Youri Tielemans's £35m release clause at Aston Villa.

Man United moved to sign the Belgium international after their move for Atalanta star Ederson fell through due to a medical issue.

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Man United make contact with Frankfurt's Larsson's

Despite signing two new central midfielders, Michael Carrick's side are still keen to bring in one more addition to the engine room before the end of the summer window.

According to Football Transfers, Man United view Frankfurt's Larsson as a potential midfield target.

The report claims that the Red Devils have already made 'initial contact' with the player's camp, as they weigh up whether to step up their interest.

Man United face competition from fellow Premier League club Newcastle United, who have also opened talks with Larsson's representatives.

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What is Larsson's asking price?

Larsson has made 119 appearances since joining Frankfurt from Malmo in the summer of 2023.

The 22-year-old, who can play as a central or defensive midfielder, featured in 34 competitive matches last term, chipping in with two goals and two assists.

However, his performances were not enough to secure him a place in Sweden's World Cup squad.

While he failed to make the cut for Graham Potter's 26-man squad, Frankfurt are expected to demand around €50m (£42.5m) to part ways with the midfielder this summer.

The German side are in a relatively strong position, given the fact Larsson is under contract until the summer of 2029.