Man United vs. Wrexham: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

By Matt Law | 17 Jul 2026 07:33 , Last updated: 17 Jul 2026 07:34

Manchester United will kick off their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a pre-season friendly against Wrexham on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils are building towards the start of the new Premier League season, with Michael Carrick's side opening their campaign against Hull City on August 22.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man United vs. Wrexham kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 4pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Man United vs. Wrexham being played?

The pre-season contest between Man United and Wrexham is being played at Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.

How to watch Man United vs. Wrexham in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season clash will be available to watch live on MUTV.

The club's official television channel can be purchased for £29.99 per year.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via the official Man United App.

MUTV is also available on Xbox, Amazon Fire, Android TV and AppleTV.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on MUTV.

What is at stake for Man United and Wrexham?

Saturday's match is expected to see Andrey Santos make his debut for Man United following a £50m move from Chelsea, and the Red Devils should have a number of first-team stars on display, including Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Bryan Mbeumo.

Man United will play six matches during pre-season, tackling Rosenborg, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds United and AC Milan in their five games after this one.

Carrick's team are building towards their 2026-27 Premier League opener against Hull on August 22, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating campaign for the club.

Wrexham, meanwhile, have friendlies against Leeds United, Liverpool and Sunderland in the Premier League Summer Series after this match, before beginning their new campaign in the EFL Cup against Middlesbrough on August 7.

The Welsh team will then tackle Cardiff City in their Championship opener on August 17, and a promotion challenge could again be on the cards in 2026-27.

> Our full preview of Man United vs. Wrexham can be viewed here