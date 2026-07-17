Arsenal transfer news: Manchester United among five clubs monitoring Martinelli as Gunners weigh up left-wing overhaul

By Axel Clody | 17 Jul 2026 06:34

The future of Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal is becoming increasingly uncertain. According to transfer insider Ekrem Konur, the Brazil international could leave the Emirates Stadium during this summer window, with five clubs across the Premier League and continental Europe understood to have registered interest.

The 25-year-old's disappointing league campaign has only intensified speculation that Arsenal are prepared to search for a new first-choice left winger.

Five clubs circle Martinelli amid Arsenal exit talk

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Konur stated on social media that Martinelli is among the players who could depart the Emirates this summer.

Manchester United, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are said to have expressed interest, while Roma and Juventus have also been monitoring the Brazilian's situation, with both Italian clubs already believed to have made contact with Arsenal.

At this stage it is not clear whether any of the interested parties will move from initial enquiries to a concrete bid.

Martinelli's last campaign was far from convincing. He managed just one Premier League goal, significantly below what might be expected from a player of his quality.

In European competition, however, the picture was considerably more positive. He scored six goals in 14 appearances as Arsenal reached the Champions League final, establishing himself as one of the club's most productive attacking outlets on the continent.

That inconsistency is Martinelli's defining challenge. The ability to deliver in high-profile European nights contrasts sharply with extended periods of near-invisibility in the Premier League, and that has prompted serious questions about whether he can be relied upon as a regular starter in a title-chasing side.

Arsenal seek greater competition on the left

© Imago / Ulrik Pedersen/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA

Martinelli has been at Arsenal since 2019 and over six seasons has shown repeatedly why he was once considered one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League.

Consistent performances, however, have remained elusive. According to reports in the British press, Arsenal are actively searching for a new left-wing option this summer.

Arsenal have already moved to address their left-wing options, completing the signing of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge. With the Greek international now through the door, Martinelli's position in the squad looks even more precarious.

Despite last season's underwhelming form, Martinelli retains a strong reputation built over his time in England, making it no surprise that both Manchester United and Newcastle are among the more serious pursuers.

In Newcastle's case, reports had previously suggested the club had already made enquiries into the conditions of a potential deal, though those discussions have not yet progressed to a more concrete stage.

With several suitors circling, the decisive factor will be Arsenal's stance. If they do bring in a new left winger, this summer could represent a turning point for the Brazilian international.