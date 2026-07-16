Arsenal transfer news: Talks for £100m attacker to 'accelerate' as Mikel Arteta looks to retain Premier League title

By Lewis Nolan | 17 Jul 2026 00:54 , Last updated: 17 Jul 2026 00:54

Arsenal are set to bid for Morgan Rogers after holding talks with him and Aston Villa, the latest report has claimed.

The new Premier League season is fast approaching, with the World Cup set to come to an end on Sunday, when Spain take on Argentina in the final.

England were knocked out by the Argentinians on Wednesday, and it would not be surprising if a number of players in the Three Lions camp were now thinking about their futures at club level.

Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates, though Mikel Arteta's Gunners will reportedly have to pay a price in excess of £100m in order to secure his services.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs has claimed that negotiations between Villa and Arsenal for the attacker will accelerate following the end of the World Cup, with a bid set to be lodged.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Morgan Rogers transfer news: Why Mikel Arteta needs new attackers

It is hard to see Arsenal being as defensively resilient at the back next season, especially if William Saliba misses a prolonged period due to a back injury.

If Arsenal concede more goals in 2026-27, there will be significantly more pressure on the club's forwards to bail out their defence.

Talismanic winger Bukayo Saka has also struggled with injury issues throughout 2025 and into 2026, with the forward struggling for minutes with the English national team at the World Cup.

Rogers is a threat from outside the box, as well as during counter-attacks, and perhaps his ability to score low-probability chances will help Arteta's side avoid costly defeats.

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What else do Arsenal need for his attack to win the Premier League?

Even if Rogers eventually arrives at the Emirates, there are still concerns elsewhere in attack, especially up front with Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal's fortunes next term may depend on whether Kai Havertz can remain fit for the bulk of the season to provide the head coach with an alternative number nine option.

The attackers currently at the Emirates would also benefit with service from deep, an area that the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi struggle in, so that could make the addition of Bruno Guimaraes essential.

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