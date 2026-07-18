World Cup news LIVE: Latest updates ahead of France vs. England third-place playoff

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jul 2026 09:15

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live World Cup 2026 news blog on Saturday, July 18 - the penultimate day of the competition!

Throughout the day, we will be bringing you all of the build-up to the third-place playoff between France and England, who could be forgiven for wanting this match to end before it has even begun.

Make sure you stay completely up to date with our running commentary below!

World Cup news live: What's happening on July 18?

The less-than-coveted bronze medal is at stake at the Hard Rock Stadium at 10pm UK time, when England can still record their second-best World Cup finish in the history of the men's game.

Twice the Three Lions have contested the third-place playoff, and twice they have come out second best, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Belgium in the 2018 edition after a 2-1 reverse to Italy at the 1990 World Cup.

However, a place on the podium may simply paper over the cracks created by the now-vilified Thomas Tuchel, who continues to face incessant backlash for his decision-making in England's 2-1 semi-final defeat to Argentina on Wednesday.

Fans woke up on Saturday to hear Tuchel's quotes from his pre-game press conference, in which he defended his tactical calls while also dismissing criticism from the President of the United States himself.

The former Chelsea boss is expected to stay on until Euro 2028 at least, but while his major-tournament career with England is just beginning, Didier Deschamps's France stint will now come to a bittersweet end.

The World Cup-winning player and manager will take charge of his 187th and final match for Les Bleus in Miami, before vacating the hotseat for Zinedine Zidane, who has waited five years and rejected numerous job offers for this prized opportunity.

Deschamps is attempting to steer France to a third World Cup bronze medal from four third-place playoff matches, as Les Bleus triumphed in the 1958 edition (6-3 against West Germany) and 1986 tournament (4-2 against Belgium after extra time) either side of a 3-2 defeat to Poland in 1982.

Both managers are anticipated to make changes for tonight's game, but Kylian Mbappe (eight goals) and Harry Kane (six goals) should still lead their respective lines as they pursue Golden Boot glory.