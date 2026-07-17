France vs. England: How to watch World Cup 2026 third-placed playoff, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Carter White | 17 Jul 2026 16:21

Pre-tournament favourites France and England clash in the World Cup third-placed playoff at Miami Stadium on Saturday night.

Les Bleus were defeated in the semi-finals by Spain on Tuesday, a day before the Three Lions lost to Argentina in the other final-four clash.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does France vs. England kickoff?

France vs. England will kick off at 22:00 UK time on Saturday night.

This fixture will take place just under a day before the final between Spain and Argentina in New Jersey.

Where is France vs. England being played?

This World Cup fixture will take place at Hard Rock Stadium - also known as Miami Stadium for this tournament - in Miami, Florida.

This stadium holds a capacity of 74,916 and is home of NFL team the Miami Dolphins.

How to watch France vs. England in the UK

TV channels

France vs. England will be available on BBC One for UK viewers.

All 104 games at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Match highlights of this World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

For the first time ever, TikTok will also have highlights of every game, while FIFA’s official website will provide video footage of each game post-match.

What is at stake for France and England?

A morale-boosting victory, additional prize money and bronze medals are all up for grabs at Miami Stadium on Saturday night, however, you cannot blame supporters of France and England for feeling utterly deflated by this fixture.

Two high-quality squads - good enough to be contesting Sunday's final - will clash to decide who finishes in third and fourth position at the 2026 World Cup, with Argentina and Spain fighting for the ultimate prize a day later.

After losing the third-placed playoff to Belgium in Russia 2018, England would secure their best-ever World Cup result since that famous triumph in 1966 if they are able to defeat France in Florida this weekend.