Transfer news and rumours today: Aston Villa agree terms with defender, Watford strike deal for Bologna goalkeeper

By Saikat Mandal | 17 Jul 2026 15:59 , Last updated: 17 Jul 2026 15:59

Aston Villa have reportedly agreed personal terms with AC Milan defender Pervis Estupinan.

The Ecuador international previously played under Unai Emery at Villarreal and could now be reunited with the Spaniard at Villa Park.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Estupinan is keen to join Villa this summer, with the club already having agreed personal terms with the left-back.

Villa view the 28-year-old as the ideal replacement for Lucas Digne, who is reportedly attracting interest from French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Romano adds that Villa are now in negotiations with AC Milan over a transfer fee, with all signs pointing towards Estupinan completing a summer switch to Villa Park.

Leeds goalkeeper set for Elland Road exit?

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Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri is reportedly set to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Perri joined the Whites from Lyon last summer and made 20 appearances across all competitions, including 16 in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old made a promising start to life at Leeds, but his situation changed in the second half of the campaign, with just three appearances coming in 2026.

According to Transfermarktweb, Perri has agreed to join Torino, with the Brazilian goalkeeper having already reached personal terms with the Italian club.

Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi reportedly views the goalkeeping position as a top priority following a difficult season and is keen to bring Perri to the club, although no agreement has yet been reached with Leeds.

Watford agree deal for Bologna goalkeeper?

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Watford have reportedly agreed a permanent deal to sign Bologna goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia.

According to Sky Sports News, the Hornets are paying a fee of around £6.8m to sign the 26-year-old, who has travelled to England on Friday to undergo his medical.

The Italian keeper progressed through the youth ranks at Bologna, and has made only 48 senior appearances for them, spending time on loan at various clubs.

Ravaglia is set to finalise the paperwork on a long-term deal, while Watford are also reportedly preparing to bring in more players to the club.

The report claims that they are looking to sign three players from their sister club Udinese, and talks are ongoing to sign central midfielder Martin Payero, left-back Jordan Zemura and striker Iker Bravo.