Nottingham Forest: 'Negotiations opened' for Brazilian full-back with 60 European appearances

By Darren Plant | 17 Jul 2026 15:02

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made an approach to sign Fiorentina defender Dodo.

New head coach Oliver Glasner is currently preparing for his first pre-season friendly in charge, which is the shortest of trips of neighbours Notts County on Saturday.

The Austrian is also eager to strengthen his squad, with reports earlier this week suggesting that a midfielder from a former club could be arriving at the City Ground.

At a time when Neco Williams is being linked with an exit from Forest, Glasner may also need to acquire a new right-back.

According to RTI Esporte, Forest are interested in tempting Dodo to a transfer to the East Midlands.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Nottingham Forest winning Dodo race?

The report claims that negotiations have been opened for the Brazilian, who has less than 12 months remaining on his contract.

Fiorentina are said to be ready to cash in on the 27-year-old, a consequence of Dodo not wishing to extend his terms at the club.

As a result, Forest seemingly view Dodo as one of their priorities in the transfer market, and progress in discussions is expected over the coming days.

At this point in time, Fiorentina are allegedly demanding €20m (£17.01m) for a player who made 36 Serie A appearances during 2025-26.

Dodo has established himself as a key player, contributing three goals and 16 assists from 161 appearances.

Combined with his time at Shakhtar Donetsk, Dodo - who is less than 5ft 5in - has racked up 60 outings in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

© Imago

Would Dodo signing hint at Glasner Nottingham Forest formation?

At a press conference on Thursday, Glasner claimed that he is yet to decide whether to play with a back three - like he did at Crystal Palace - or a back four.

Dodo would become one of the shortest players in Premier League history should he make the transfer to Forest.

Therefore, it is more likely that he would feature as a wing-back, rather than a traditional full-back who would occupy more defensive areas than attacking.