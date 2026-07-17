Transfer news and rumours today: Randal Kolo Muani to Juventus, Danilo to Botafogo

By Carter White | 17 Jul 2026 15:59

Juventus have reportedly stayed in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Randal Kolo Muani this summer.

The Champions League holders are preparing for a high-profile exit ahead of the new season, with Premier League challengers Liverpool set to submit a bid for France international Bradley Barcola.

As for Juventus, the Old Lady are seeking offensive reinforcements ahead of the new campaign after missing out on Champions League qualification following a disappointing Serie A finish in 2025-26.

Juventus are supposedly targeting a swoop for Brazil international Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur if they are unable to secure the services of 27-year-old Kolo Muani during the summer window.

However, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Italian giants remain firmly in the hunt for the attacker, who spent the 2025-26 on loan at Tottenham on the Premier League scene.

The report claims that negotiations between Les Parisiens and Juventus continue over a possible switch for Kolo Muani, with the Allianz Stadium club desperate for attacking alterations.

Following a troubled spell in Italy so far, Lois Openda is supposedly up for sale, with a host of Premier League and Serie A clubs in the race for the signature of the former RB Leipzig hero this summer.

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Rangers 'close' to selling wantaway striker

Moving over to the Scottish Premiership, Rangers are seeking a title charge in 2026-27 after a period of Celtic dominance, with Hearts also entering the battle at the summit of the standings last time out.

The Gers are aiming to win the domestic crown for the first time since Steven Gerrard's boys managed the feat in 2020-21, and it is set to be a summer of seismic change in the dressing room.

As per Sky Sports News, Rangers are willing to part company with striker Danilo, who spent the second part of last campaign on loan at NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie, scoring one goal across 12 appearances .

The report claims that Brazilian side Botafogo are closing in on a deal to secure the loan services of the attacker before the end of the summer window, taking the player away from Ibrox.

It is understood that the temporary deal would have the possibility of becoming permanent, given that Danilo reaches a certain number of matches played for the South American side over time.

A clear sign that his stay in Glasgow is up, the 27-year-old did not travel as part of Derek McInnes's squad for the pre-season training camp in Spain, where the Gers will build their fitness ahead of the new term.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

QPR striker Zan Celar departs for Switzerland

Finally, after just two goals across 24 appearances for Queens Park Rangers, Zan Celar has made the permanent switch to Swiss outfit Basel, ending his two-year association with English football.

After a hit-and-miss debut campaign in the Championship during 2024-25, the Slovenia international spent the whole of last season on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany, failing to score in 16 matches.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Basel have paid around £1.2m for the services of the 27-year-old, who finished as top goalscorer in the Swiss Super League for Lugano only 24 months ago.

Celar had a couple of promising displays for QPR during his time in English football but struggled to stay fit for prolonged periods, suffering with a hamstring injury which limited him to just 19 second-tier appearances in 2024-25.