World Cup
Spain
Jul 19, 2026 8.00pm
New York New Jersey Stadium
Argentina

World Cup final best stats: Fascinating facts and figures ahead of Spain vs. Argentina

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Fascinating facts and figures for Spain vs. Argentina in World Cup final
© Iconsport / Gepa

Spain are looking to win the World Cup for only the second time in their history, while Argentina are looking to defend the crown they won in 2022 when the two nations clash in the final at the MetLife Stadium.

Spain reached the final with wins over Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France in the knockouts, while Argentina reached the final with knockout wins over Cape Verde, Egypt, Switzerland and England.

This will be the first time the reigning European and South American champions have met in a World Cup final and Sports Mole provides the key stats and facts ahead of this huge clash.

Spain vs. Argentina (Sunday, 8:00pm)

© Iconsport / Action Plus

Head-to-head record:

Previous meetings: 14

Spain wins: 6

Draws: 2

Argentina wins: 6

> Click here to read our full preview for Spain vs. Argentina, including team news and predicted lineups

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