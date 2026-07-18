World Cup final best stats: Fascinating facts and figures ahead of Spain vs. Argentina

Spain World Cup final stats

Spain have won five of their six major tournament finals, including four of their five European Championship finals.

Spain can set a new world record of 38 matches unbeaten if they avoid defeat against Argentina in normal or extra time.

Spain are unbeaten in their last 15 matches at major tournaments and have lost only one of their last 28 such matches (W17 D10), excluding penalty shoot-outs.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente could extend his unbeaten record at major tournaments to 15 matches.

Spain are aiming to win the European Championship and World Cup back-to-back for the second time in their history.

Spain could become only the fourth nation to win the World Cup without trailing for a single minute during the tournament, after Italy (1938 and 1982) and Germany (1990).

Spain have conceded just 0.31 expected goals (xG) per game at the 2026 World Cup, the lowest figure of any nation at the tournament and the joint-lowest on record since 1966 with Uruguay (1990).

Spain have kept six clean sheets at the 2026 World Cup, the most ever recorded by a nation in a single edition of the tournament.

Spain have five players in their squad who are yet to lose a match at a major tournament: Aymeric Laporte (22 matches), Mikel Oyarzabal (20), Fabian Ruiz (16), Lamine Yamal (14) and Mikel Merino (14).

Fabian Ruiz is unbeaten in all of his 49 appearances for Spain across all competitions and could extend that run to 50 in the World Cup final.

Fabian Ruiz could become only the 10th player to win both the Champions League and the World Cup in the same season.

Mikel Oyarzabal has scored five goals at the 2026 World Cup, the joint-most by a Spanish player at a single tournament alongside Emilio Butragueno (1986) and David Villa (2010).

Lamine Yamal has completed 22 dribbles at the 2026 World Cup, the joint-most by a teenager at a single tournament alongside Kylian Mbappe in 2018.

At 19 years and six days old, Lamine Yamal will become the third-youngest player to appear in a World Cup final, behind Pelé for Brazil in 1958 (17 years, 249 days) and Giuseppe Bergomi for Italy in 1982 (18 years, 201 days).

Rodri has completed 655 passes at the 2026 World Cup, the highest total on record at a single tournament.

Spain have won three of their four meetings with Argentina this century, with their only defeat a 4-1 friendly loss in 2010.

The most recent meeting ended as a 6-1 friendly victory for Spain in March 2018, one of only five occasions where Argentina have conceded six goals in a match.