Man Utd transfer news: Michael Carrick told to sign "exciting" £23.8m Luke Shaw backup

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jul 2026 11:48 , Last updated: 18 Jul 2026 11:50

Manchester United have been urged to make a move for Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams amid concerns over Luke Shaw's workload.

Long-serving left-back Shaw has consistently struggled to stay fit during his 12-year stint at Old Trafford, managing a mere 27 appearances in all competitions across the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns.

However, the 31-year-old banished his injury woes to the past last season, incredibly starting every Premier League match for the Red Devils; the first time in his career he has played all 38 games in one top-flight campaign.

Michael Carrick lacks an experienced backup for Shaw, though, as Man United's other left-back options are 21-year-old Patrick Dorgu - who has now taken on more of an attacking role - and 19-year-olds Harry Amass and Diego Leon.

Diogo Dalot can operate as a left-sided defender too, but Man United are said to be in the market for a player who can compete with and cover for Shaw, after Tyrell Malacia left the club as a free agent.

Man United legend tells Michael Carrick to sign Neco Williams

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

The Red Devils are reportedly interested in Forest's Williams, and Man United legend Gary Pallister - speaking exclusively to Sports Mole - believes that the ex-Liverpool man would be a terrific fit.

"Neco Williams is a young lad who has shown promise," Pallister said. "I thought Luke Shaw had a really good season but there is always going to be some doubt because of his injury history. He still has something to give so I would still see Williams as a backup for him.

"United are back in Europe and you can’t expect Shaw to play twice a week, every week. Williams will offer strength in depth and he’s an exciting player, so I think it’s a good move."

Williams - who is valued at €28m (£23.8m) by Transfermarkt - still has three years left on his Forest contract, having penned an extension at the City Ground last year.

Newcastle United are also understood to be interested in the Wales international, who came up with two goals and four assists in 53 matches for Nottingham Forest in all tournaments last term.

How Neco Williams compares to Luke Shaw amid Man United transfer links

© Imago / Every Second Media

Williams and Shaw played a staggering 75 Premier League matches between them last season, as the former only missed one top-flight contest for Nottingham Forest, sitting out a 3-1 loss to Leeds United through suspension.

The Welshman proved more effective than Shaw on the attacking front, managing two goals and three assists in the Premier League, while the Man United man registered just one of each.

It is therefore no surprise to learn that Williams created 36 chances compared to Shaw's 15, although the latter still stands out from a passing perspective, completing 49.5% of his long balls to Williams's 31.5%.

There is little to separate the pair in the duels either, as Shaw boasts a marginally superior aerial duel win rate with 55.2% to Williams's 51.3%, but the Forest man triumphed in 57.3% of his ground battles to Shaw's 56.5%.

Williams also registered more interceptions, blocks and ball recoveries, although Nottingham Forest and Man United's respective positions in the Premier League table certainly play their part in those numbers.

Gary Pallister was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of NetBet Sport.