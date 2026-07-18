Spain vs Argentina: Lionel Messi’s farewell, Lamine Yamal’s coronation and why this World Cup final has everything

By Aishat Akanni | 18 Jul 2026 15:13

On Sunday evening at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the 2026 FIFA World Cup final will take place between Spain and Argentina. While on paper it is a football match, in reality, it is something considerably more than that. A collision of legacy and youth, of the tournament’s best defence against its most prolific attack, and of two footballing nations who have spent this entire summer reminding the world why they belong at the very top of the game.

Sunday will see the first and second-placed teams in FIFA’s current global rankings go head-to-head in the first World Cup final between the reigning European Championship and Copa America title holders.

There is also a layer of unfinished business: the two sides were due to meet in the Finalissima in Qatar in March, a contest between the champions of Europe and South America that was cancelled due to political instability in the Middle East.

Football found a bigger stage to settle it instead. Here, Sports Mole examines why Spain vs Argentina could be the greatest World Cup final in years.

Spain vs. Argentina: Messi’s last dance and complicated relationship

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

There is no bigger story at this World Cup than Lionel Messi. At 39 years old, this is widely expected to be the Argentina captain’s final tournament - the last time the greatest player of his generation will grace the World Cup stage. That alone would make Sunday significant. What makes it extraordinary is who stands in his way.

Messi spent 21 years at Barcelona. He arrived at La Masia as a 13-year-old from Rosario, grew up in Catalonia, learned the game in Spain’s footballing culture and became a club legend of the highest order before departing in 2021. He has spoken warmly of Spain throughout his career - of the country that shaped him and the club that gave him everything. On Sunday, he has to beat it.

The personal twist is one football could not have scripted more compellingly. The boy who arrived in Spain as a child, who grew into the greatest player on earth wearing Spanish club colours, now stands one victory away from a back-to-back World Cup triumph - if only he can overcome the nation that made him.

Spain vs. Argentina: A team that simply refuses to die

Argentina’s route to the final has been nothing short of extraordinary. The defending champions have scored a remarkable 11 goals in the 79th minute or later during the tournament - a statistic that captures the sheer relentlessness of Lionel Scaloni’s side when their backs are against the wall.

Against Cape Verde in the Round of 32, Argentina needed late extra-time goals to survive, with Lisandro Martinez and an own goal in the 92nd and 111th minutes seeing them through after the underdogs had levelled twice. Against Egypt in the Round of 16, the defending champions found themselves 2-0 down with 11 minutes remaining - seemingly on the brink of one of the tournament’s greatest upsets.

Late goals from Cristian Romero in the 79th minute, Messi in the 84th and Enzo Fernandez in the second minute of stoppage time transformed the outcome in the space of 14 breathtaking minutes.

Against Switzerland in the quarter-final, Julian Alvarez scored in the 112th minute and Lautaro Martinez in the 120th to see Argentina through after extra time.

And then came England in the semi-final. Anthony Gordon put England ahead in the 55th minute, but Enzo Fernandez equalised with a rocket from outside the area in the 85th minute, before Lautaro Martinez headed home a cross from Messi in stoppage time to send Argentina through once more. For the fourth consecutive knockout game, Argentina had found a way to win from a position of danger.

This is not a team that gets lucky. This is a team that knows, with absolute conviction, that the game is never over while Messi still breathes on a football pitch.

Spain vs. Argentina: Lamine Yamal - a coronation waiting to happen

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

If Argentina’s story belongs to the end of an era, Spain’s belongs to the beginning of one.

Lamine Yamal arrives at Sunday’s final as one of the most exciting young players the game has produced in a generation - at 19 years old, already capable of producing moments that leave the watching world searching for superlatives.

Yet it would be fair to say Yamal has not quite stamped his authority on this tournament in the way many predicted.

Working his way back from a hamstring injury sustained towards the end of last season, the teenager has been less of a direct goal threat than he would have liked.

But Yamal’s dribbling ability and deftness of touch can swing a game in an instant, and the real story of Spain’s summer is not one individual but the cohesion of a wider team that has been years in the making.

Should he end Sunday with a winner’s medal, Yamal would become the first player to win both the Euros and the World Cup before turning 20 - a landmark that would immediately place him among the most decorated young players in the history of the game.

Spain vs. Argentina, the tactical battle: Best defence meets best attack

Sunday’s final brings the tournament’s best defensive team against its most productive attack. Spain have been the most disciplined and organised side at this World Cup, conceding just one goal in seven matches - that coming against Belgium in the quarter-final, which ended Unai Simon’s extraordinary run of 649 minutes without conceding at a World Cup.

Only two other teams in history have reached a World Cup semi-final having conceded just once - France in 1998 and Italy in 2006, and both went on to lift the trophy. Spain, with one extra match played due to the expanded Round of 32, have been even more miserly than either of them.

Spain’s dominance of the ball is not a tactic - it is a philosophy, one that has been embedded in the national team’s DNA. Nobody on the pitch better embodies that identity than Rodri, who has been the engine of everything La Roja have done this summer. The Manchester City midfielder has completed 655 passes, more than any other player in a World Cup finals since records began in 1966.

It is worth remembering that Spain’s tournament-winning credentials were questioned after their opening game - a goalless draw with first-time qualifiers Cape Verde, who held firm despite Spain’s 27 shots and 74% share of possession, thanks to an inspired performance from 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha. La Roja have not looked back since.

For Argentina, the challenge will be to match Spain’s intensity in midfield while finding the space their attackers need to hurt them.

Argentina have been the most relentless in front of goal - capable of scoring at any moment, from any position, regardless of the scoreline or the time on the clock.

Scaloni’s side do not possess natural width across their attacking line beyond right midfielder Giuliano Simeone, who has started just two of their seven World Cup games, making Spain’s wide threat all the more dangerous by comparison.

Whether Rodri and the Spanish midfield can cut off the supply lines to Messi and Julian Alvarez, and whether Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo can exploit the space behind Argentina’s defensive line, are the questions that will define Sunday’s final. Whoever wins those individual battles wins the World Cup.

Spain vs. Argentina: What the winner takes beyond the World Cup trophy

The stakes on Sunday extend far beyond a gold medal and a trophy. If Argentina win, they become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups - a feat so rare that only two nations in history have achieved it.

Messi ends his international career with two World Cup winners’ medals, and the GOAT debate, already settled in the minds of many, is closed forever.

If Spain win, Yamal’s coronation is complete - a 19-year-old lifting the World Cup in his first senior tournament, beginning a reign that could last another decade. Spain would win their second World Cup title, and for a generation of Spanish players who grew up watching the golden era of Iniesta and Xavi, it would represent a torch successfully passed to a new generation worthy of carrying it.