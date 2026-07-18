Barcelona transfer news: La Liga champions 'weighing up' summer move for Spain star who has excelled at 2026 World Cup

By Matt Law | 18 Jul 2026 14:16 , Last updated: 18 Jul 2026 14:34

Barcelona could reportedly move for Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro this summer should Jules Kounde leave Camp Nou.

There is currently speculation surrounding Kounde's future, with Bayern Munich and Chelsea both believed to be keen to sign the France international this summer.

Barcelona would allegedly be willing to sell Kounde if they received an offer of £51m, and according to SPORT, Porro could arrive as the Frenchman's replacement.

The report claims that Barcelona have been highly impressed by Porro's performances at the 2026 World Cup, with the right-back in excellent form for Spain.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Barca 'identify' Porro as Kounde replacement

However, a summer deal for the defender is viewed as complicated given that Tottenham view him as a vital player for the club moving forward.

Porro arrived at Tottenham from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2023, and he has represented the London club on 152 occasions, scoring 13 goals and registering 26 assists.

The 26-year-old scored twice and registered six assists in 47 appearances for Tottenham last season, including one goal and two assists in 34 Premier League matches.

Spurs had a difficult 2025-26 Premier League season, only narrowly avoiding relegation, and Porro would have been a certainty to leave this summer had Tottenham dropped into the Championship.

Porro has been one of the standout players at this summer's World Cup, scoring twice in five appearances for Spain, who will meet Argentina in Sunday's final.

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto / Jose Breton

Could Real Madrid move for Porro?

There has also previously been claims that Real Madrid are keen on Porro, but Tottenham are in a strong position to keep hold of the defender.

Indeed, the Spaniard signed a new contract extension in June of this year, with his current deal due to run until the summer of 2031.

Real Madrid are not in the market for another right-back, having signed Denzel Dumfries, so there is highly unlikely to be a move to Bernabeu this summer.

Barcelona could step up their interest if Kounde moves on, but a lot would have to fall into place for Porro to join the Catalan giants during the current market.

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