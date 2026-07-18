Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick's true feelings on Marcus Rashford 'revealed'

By Matt Law | 18 Jul 2026 13:41 , Last updated: 18 Jul 2026 13:43

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick is reportedly keen to keep Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford this summer.

Barcelona decided against signing Rashford on a permanent basis this summer despite the fact that the England international had a successful loan spell at Camp Nou in 2025-26.

Rashford scored 14 goals and registered 14 assists in 49 appearances for Barcelona, but the Catalan outfit decided against activating a clause to sign him on a long-term deal.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the 28-year-old's future, but as it stands, he is due to return to Man United for pre-season training in August.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Carrick is keen to keep hold of Rashford, strengthening the forward's chances of remaining in Manchester.

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Carrick 'wants' to keep Rashford this summer

Romano claims that an exit is "still possible", but only if a "top club" makes a bid, with a switch to Fenerbahce ruled out amid the recent speculation.

"Manchester United plan for Marcus Rashford to return to training for pre season as Carrick wants to work with him. Exit still possible but only in case of European top club bids; no Turkey move planned," Romano posted on X.

The attacker is currently with the England squad at the 2026 World Cup, with the Three Lions preparing to face France in a third-placed playoff on Saturday.

Rashford will then have a break before returning to Man United towards the end of the team's preparations for the 2025-26 campaign.

The Red Devils will begin their pre-season against Wrexham on Saturday afternoon before ending their preparations for the new campaign vs. AC Milan on August 15.

© Imago / ANP

Is there a route back for Rashford at Man United?

It looked impossible earlier this year, but there is now a serious chance that Rashford could stay with Man United beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

Rashford's issue at Man United was primarily with now former head coach Ruben Amorim, but it is understood that the club's director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada both backed the decision to move the attacker on.

The Englishman has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2028, though, and with Man United wanting another option down the left next season, a lot of signs are pointing towards Rashford being brought back into the first-team set-up under Carrick.