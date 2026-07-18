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2026 World Cup final: "Argentina could potentially get under Spain's skin" in Sunday's showpiece event

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"Argentina could potentially get under Spain's skin" - World champions can make Sunday's final uncomfortable for La Roja
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Ahead of Sunday's 2026 World Cup final against Spain, Sports Mole's Site Coordinator Ben Knapton discusses the holders Argentina.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: "The adrenaline is such a powerful thing"

Spain vs. Argentina preview

Argentina could potentially get under Spain's skin a bit - leaving a foot in late while the passes are popping off. 

That's possibly their most likely route to success, although I'd be surprised if they can rough up Spain in the same way as England. 

Giuliano Simeone - taking after his father in that game - had more fouls than shots, chances created and successful dribbles combined: five fouls, no shots, just two chances created and no successful dribbles. I think he'll be left out. 

I think Argentina will make a couple of changes for this one, and they also have one less day to recover than Spain. They trained completely fine though, with no major concerns. 

I think Rodrigo De Paul will come in for Simeone, and I wouldn't be surprised if Gonzalo Montiel came in for Molina at right back, because Molina really struggled against Djed Spence and Gordon down the right. 

They just have to rely on that adrenaline, the emotions, the moments. The adrenaline is such a powerful thing, and if there's any time to push through bouts of pain, it's a World Cup final. 

All the tears, all the celebrations have been leading up to this moment. There'll be no fear whatsoever, and of course the motivation to win another World Cup for Lionel Messi at what may be his final World Cup - although I would not be surprised at all if he keeps going until he's 43 at 2030. 

We saw at 39 the way he just ran the show against England - absolutely timeless. For Argentina, they can win this game, but they haven't kept a clean sheet in five straight games at this World Cup. 

Get Messi into space, let him weave his magic, and just try to get as many crosses into the box as you can. Their aerial dominance has been impressive - Mac Allister won the header for the first goal against Switzerland. 

Spain are not going to sit on 12% possession after going a goal up, so it's going to be a fascinating tactical battle as much as a fascinating individual one. 

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