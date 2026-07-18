Preview: Orgryte vs Djurgardens IF - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 18 Jul 2026 18:04 , Last updated: 18 Jul 2026 18:05

Djurgardens IF will be aiming to make it three straight wins in Sweden's top flight when they continue their campaign away to Orgryte on Monday.

The visitors are currently fifth in the Swedish Allsvenskan table, boasting 19 points from their first 11 matches of the season, while Orgryte are 15th, picking up nine points from 12 games.

Match preview

Orgryte boast a record of two wins, three draws and seven defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with nine points leaving them in 15th spot in the division.

OIS were involved in a seven-goal thriller with Hacken last time out, ultimately recording a 4-3 win, and that proved to be their first success since April 11.

Andreas Holmberg's side finished third in the Superettan last season and were promoted back to the top flight through the playoffs, so their main aim this term is to consolidate.

Orgryte are actually 12-time Swedish champions, last winning the championship in 1985.

OIS have only managed to post one home league win this season, but they have lost just twice in front of their own fans and will be confident after their success last time out.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Djurgardens, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 3-0 success over Halmstad; they opened July with a 4-2 win over Hacken, so the visitors are looking to post a third straight victory in Sweden's top flight on Monday.

Jani Honkavaara's side have a record of six wins, one draw and four defeats from their 11 league matches this season, with 19 points leaving them in fifth spot in the table.

Djurgardens are only two points off a European spot in the division, and they have been full of goals this term, finding the back of the net on 26 occasions.

The Blue Stripes, who finished fifth last season, have won Sweden's top flight on 12 occasions, with their last success at this level of football coming in 2019.

Orgryte Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Djurgardens IF Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Team News

Orgryte will again be without the services of Rasmus Alm due to a long-term knee injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for the match.

Noah Christoffersson is the team's leading goalscorer this season, coming up with four goals in 14 appearances, and the 27-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there should be another start in midfield for Owen Parker-Price.

As for Djurgardens, Kristian Stromland Lien has found the back of the net on 10 occasions in 15 appearances this season, and he will feature in the final third.

Mikael Margues missed the clash with Halmstad last time out through suspension, but he will return to the squad for Monday's match.

Djurgardens have not reported any injury problems for this game, so head coach Honkavaara could have a full squad to choose from here.

Orgryte possible starting lineup:

Gustafsson; Lagerlund, Dyrestam, Styffe; Andersson, Parker-Price, Laturnus, Andreasson; Paulson, Christoffersson, Sana

Djurgardens IF possible starting lineup:

Rinne; Johansson, Tenho, Une, Larsson; Stensson, Finndell; Aslund, Hegland, Fallenius; Lien

We say: Orgryte 1-2 Djurgardens IF

Djurgardens have been in strong form since the restart, and we are backing the visitors to secure all three points on Monday, but it should be a tight game.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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