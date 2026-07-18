Preview: Kalmar vs Malmo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 18 Jul 2026 17:38 , Last updated: 18 Jul 2026 17:40

Malmo will be bidding to make it four victories in a row in Sweden's top flight when they continue their campaign away to Kalmar on Monday evening.

The visitors are currently sixth in the Swedish Allsvenskan table, picking up 19 points from 12 matches, while Kalmar are 12th, claiming 13 points from 12 games.

Match preview

Kalmar boast a record of four wins, one draw and seven defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with 13 points leaving them in 12th position in the table.

Toni Koskela's side finished second in the Superettan last season to secure promotion back to the top flight, and their main aim for this season will be to consolidate back at this level.

Kalmar, who actually won Sweden's top flight in 2008, will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Hammarby, but they opened July with a 3-0 win over Orgryte.

Koskela's team actually have the fourth-best home record in the Allsvenskan this term, picking up 13 points from six matches, recording four wins in the process.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Malmo, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of three straight wins, including a 4-0 success over Goteborg on July 12.

The Blue Ones are 27-time Swedish champions, making them comfortably the most successul side at this level, with their last title coming in 2024.

Malmo finished sixth in the Allsvenskan last season, and they are currently sixth in Sweden's top flight, boasting a record of six wins, one draw and five defeats from their 12 matches.

Gaute Helstrup's team have 19 points on the board, which has left them two points behind third-placed AIK Stockholm and 13 behind the leaders Sirius.

Malmo have had mixed results on their travels this term, winning three, drawing one and losing two of their six league games away from their own stadium.

Kalmar Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Malmo Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Kalmar will again be without the services of Malcolm Stolt due to injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for Monday's contest.

Anthony Olusanya has scored four goals in 14 appearances for Kalmar this season, and the 26-year-old is again in line for a spot in the final third of the field.

There is also expected to be a starting role for Charles Sagoe Jr, who is on loan at the club from Arsenal; the 21-year-old has two goals for the Swedish club this term.

As for Malmo, Andres Christiansen and Pontus Jansson will miss the match due to injury, but the visitors have no fresh injury concerns for this game.

Erik Botheim has been in excellent form for Malmo this season, scoring 14 times in 19 appearances, and the 26-year-old will again feature in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there will be another start for Sead Haksabanovic, who has scored seven times in all competitions during the current campaign.

Kalmar possible starting lineup:

Brolin; Jansson, Hallberg, Keita, Larsson; Rosenqvist, Gojani, Gustafsson, Magashy; Olusanya, Sagoe Jr

Malmo possible starting lineup:

Olsen; Stryger, Djuric, Palsson, John; Rosengren; Haksabanovic, Busuladzic, Skogmar, Sjostrand; Botheim

We say: Kalmar 2-2 Malmo

Kalmar have been strong at home this season, and we are expecting Koskela's team to be good enough for a share of the spoils on Monday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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