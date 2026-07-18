Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'prioritise' majority of funds for one signing as Mohamed Salah replacement

By Saikat Mandal | 18 Jul 2026 17:01

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to allocate the majority of their transfer budget towards signing a new right winger this summer.

Strengthening the wide areas is a priority for Andoni Iraola, who has already acknowledged that the club are working to recruit a player with a different profile to Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian departed Anfield last season, and replacing a club legend on a like-for-like basis is virtually impossible, which is why the Reds are exploring alternative ways to fill the void.

Liverpool have already signed versatile winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna, but they remain keen to add another attacker to their ranks.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are prepared to devote most of their transfer funds to signing a new right winger and are willing to spend heavily.

Liverpool need a top-quality right winger

© Imago / Sportimage

Iraola favours an attacking, front-foot style of football, with wingers expected to play a pivotal role in his tactical approach.

Liverpool are believed to be targeting a player blessed with exceptional dribbling ability, electric pace and a keen eye for goal, and they have already been linked with several high-profile names.

RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande has been mentioned as a potential target, although speculation has cooled in recent weeks amid reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Another player said to be on Liverpool's radar is PSG winger Bradley Barcola, who represented France at the 2026 World Cup.

Why Bradley Barcola could be a great signing for Liverpool

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

The 23-year-old has already established himself as a serial winner, claiming league titles and the Champions League with PSG, and he would bring that winning mentality to Anfield.

Barcola is a versatile forward who not only possesses all the qualities Liverpool are seeking but is also capable of operating across the entire front line.

With PSG boasting an array of world-class attacking talent, Barcola could be persuaded to leave if Liverpool are willing to pay a handsome fee for his signature.