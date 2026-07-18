Chelsea transfer news: Blues stance on 24y/o attacker 'revealed' amid Barcelona interest

By Saikat Mandal | 18 Jul 2026 16:10

Chelsea reportedly have no intention of offloading Joao Pedro during the summer transfer window despite interest from Barcelona.

Pedro joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported fee of £60m last summer, signing an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

With no European football on the schedule this season, the Blues are looking to trim their bloated squad under Xabi Alonso, and that process is already underway.

Marc Cucurella, Andrey Santos and Tyrique George have all left the club this summer, while further departures are expected before the transfer window closes.

The likes of Liam Delap and Alejandro Garnacho have been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, while Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile could also be allowed to leave.

Joao Pedro: Chelsea stance revealed amid Barcelona interest

© Iconsport / PA Images

Barcelona have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old Brazilian attacker, who scored 20 goals and registered nine assists for Chelsea last season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Pedro is among the realistic options being considered by the Catalan giants, who signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United earlier this summer.

The La Liga champions are reportedly working on to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid, and even if that move fails to materialise, Pedro is not viewed as a realistic alternative.

Chelsea consider Pedro an untouchable member of the squad and have made it clear that the forward is simply not for sale.

Chelsea could bring in over £300m from player sales

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Last year, Chelsea became the first Premier League club to generate more than £300m from player sales, and they could match that figure again in the current transfer window.

Alongside the players who have already departed, the Blues could also consider selling Enzo Fernandez if a club submits an offer in excess of £120m.

Similarly, Malo Gusto is not regarded as untouchable, and a bid in the region of £70m could tempt Chelsea into doing business.