Tottenham plan 'formal talks' with defender over new long-term contract

By Saikat Mandal | 18 Jul 2026 17:32

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to open formal talks with Micky van de Ven over a new long-term contract.

Van de Ven had previously informed Spurs that he was not interested in discussing fresh terms, placing his long-term future at the club in doubt.

The 25-year-old made 45 appearances last season, scoring seven goals, and has established himself as a key player since joining from Wolfsburg for £34.5m in the summer of 2023.

Micky van de Ven contract situation: Change in scenario?

© Imago / Mark Pain

The landscape at Tottenham has changed dramatically under Roberto De Zerbi, who masterminded the club's remarkable Premier League survival last season.

This summer, Spurs have already invested more than £225m on Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson, with further arrivals expected before the transfer window closes.

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs are increasingly confident that they can convince the Netherlands international to commit his long-term future to the club.

It has been reported for some time that Tottenham were planning to hold contract talks with the defender, and the timing now appears ideal for fresh discussions.

The report adds that positive discussions have taken place with the player's representatives during the summer, prompting Spurs to prepare formal negotiations over a new deal.

Will Cristian Romero stay at Tottenham?

© Imago / APL

Van de Ven will be encouraged by the fact that Pedro Porro was persuaded by De Zerbi's vision earlier this summer before committing his own future to the club with a new long-term contract.

However, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can convince Cristian Romero, who is set to feature for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final, to remain at the club beyond this summer.

As things stand, Romero appears destined to leave Spurs, with Inter Milan reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Barcelona are also credited with an interest in the Argentine, and while losing him would represent a significant blow, De Zerbi could rebuild his defence around Van de Ven by handing him greater responsibility at the heart of the backline.