Man United predicted XI vs. Rosenborg: JJ Gabriel decision to be made as Red Devils prepare for pre-season clash

By Matt Law | 22 Jul 2026 11:34 , Last updated: 22 Jul 2026 11:35

JJ Gabriel could make his first appearance for Manchester United's first team when the Red Devils continue their pre-season against Rosenborg on Friday.

The 15-year-old, who is viewed by many to be a generational talent, has trained with the senior side ahead of this contest and could be involved in the travelling squad.

Youri Tielemans (Belgium), Lisandro Martinez (Argentina), Matheus Cunha (Brazil), Diogo Dalot (Portugal), Bruno Fernandes (Portugal), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Altay Bayindir (Turkey), Kobbie Mainoo (England), Senne Lammens (Belgium), Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) and Marcus Rashford (England) are still absent due to their involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

Andrey Santos made his debut for the club in the 1-0 loss to Wrexham on Saturday, though, and the Brazilian should again feature from the start.

Benjamin Sesko remains a doubt due to a shin injury which ended his 2025-26 campaign early, while Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte are long-term absentees.

Leny Yoro, Patrick Dorgu, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Bryan Mbeumo and Joshua Zirkzee are again available, while new signing Tynan Thompson could be involved following a move from Tottenham Hotspur.

Jacob Devaney, Harry Amass, Chido Obi, Shea Lacey, Jack Fletcher and Toby Collyer are also among the youngsters who could earn minutes.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Heaton; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Mount, Santos; Lacey, J Fletcher, Dorgu; Mbeumo