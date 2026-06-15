Man United summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Michael Carrick's side in 2026 summer window

By Matt Law | 15 Jun 2026 07:15

Manchester United will be looking to kick on during the 2026-27 campaign, with an impressive 2025-26 seeing them finish third in the Premier League table.

It is expected to be a busy summer market for the 20-time English champions, with a number of players set to both arrive and depart.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Man United confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Man United confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Rasmus Hojlund (CF | £38m to Napoli)

Jadon Sancho (LW | Free transfer)

Casemiro (CM | Free transfer)

Tyrell Malacia (LB | Free transfer)

Man United net spend: Summer 2026

Man Utd total spend Summer 2026: £0m

Man Utd total income Summer 2026: £38m

Man Utd net spend Summer 2026: -£38m

Latest Man United transfer rumours for Summer 2026

In:

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Ederson (Atalanta BC)

Mateus Fernandes (West Ham United)

Alex Scott (Bournemouth)

Lewis Hall (Newcastle United)

Out:

© Iconsport / PA Images

Marcus Rashford (Barcelona)

Manuel Ugarte

Andre Onana (Trabzonspor)

Altay Bayindir

You can find a complete list of the latest Manchester United transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.