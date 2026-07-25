Chelsea transfer news: First-team regular 'offered' to Saudi Pro League club in potential major windfall

By Darren Plant | 25 Jul 2026 16:36

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has allegedly been offered to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

Earlier this week, Al-Hilal completed the big-money addition of West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville.

The deal represented the club's first major business of the summer transfer window, but more is expected on the back of last season's second-placed finish.

While the assumption was that other areas of the pitch could be targeted, TV Dello Sport reporter Gianluigi Longari has suggested that acquiring another winger is a priority.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Chelsea winger Neto linked with Saudi Pro League transfer

The report claims that super-agent Jorge Mendes has offered Neto to Al-Hilal.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether the player or Chelsea would entertain such a deal.

Neto has contributed 19 goals and 19 assists from his 103 appearances across all competitions, yet just 21 of those have come in the Premier League.

Although a potential asking price is not mentioned, BlueCo would likely demand more than the £54m that they paid for the attacker in 2024.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why Chelsea should consider Neto sale

Regardless of Neto's numbers in a Chelsea shirt, he has delivered inconsistent performances and shown poor decision-making on too many occasions.

His contributions in high-profile games are also lacking for a player worth £54m, and it is difficult to see how he would start the campaign in Xabi Alonso's starting lineup.

As well as making a late return to training after the World Cup, it is questionable whether Neto fits into an Alonso system, particularly when he uses a 3-4-2-1.

Even if Neto departed Stamford Bridge, Alonso would still have Estevao Willian, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Geovany Quenda, Nicolas Jackson and Jamie Gittens who could play out wide.

When BlueCo need to comply with the relevant financial regulations, recouping a similar fee to what they paid Wolverhampton Wanderers for Neto, providing that he is open to an exit, should be seriously considered.