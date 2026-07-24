Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'in talks' to sign Bundesliga attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 24 Jul 2026 20:42

Chelsea are reportedly in talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen youngster Kerim Alajbegovic during the summer transfer window.

The Blues have been highly active in the market, having already signed six players while offloading four members of their squad.

Their attacking ranks have been bolstered by the arrival of Morgan Rogers for a club-record £117m fee, although further additions are expected before the window closes.

Xabi Alonso is also focusing on adding an experienced Premier League defender to his ranks, with Chelsea linked with Maxence Lacroix and John Stones in recent weeks.

The Blues are also believed to be leading the race for Alajbegovic, who has attracted interest from several clubs in Italy.

Chelsea eye move for Kerim Alajbegovic?

© Iconsport / PA Images

The 18-year-old winger progressed through the youth ranks at Leverkusen, although he is yet to make a senior appearance for the German club.

Alajbegovic spent last season on loan at Red Bull Salzburg, where he made a significant impression by scoring 13 goals in 44 appearances.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are in talks with Leverkusen over a deal for the youngster, who has yet to make a final decision on his future.

The transfer expert also played down suggestions that Chelsea have lodged a £34m bid, although negotiations over a lower fee are understood to be ongoing.

Chelsea transfer plans for Kerim Alajbegovic

© Imago / Xinhua

The Telegraph journalist Sam Wallace has reported that, should a deal be struck, Chelsea will decide whether to send Alajbegovic out on loan or integrate him immediately into Alonso's first-team squad.

The teenager has already made his mark for Bosnia and Herzegovina on the international stage, featuring four times at the World Cup and finding the net in a victory over Qatar.

With Alejandro Garnacho having left Stamford Bridge to join Aston Villa, while Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap and Marc Guiu could also depart this summer, Alonso may be tempted to keep Alajbegovic around the senior squad.