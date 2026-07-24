Real Madrid 'transfer U-turn' on Rodri after Enzo Maresca comments

By Saikat Mandal | 24 Jul 2026 20:06

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to make a move for Manchester City midfielder Rodri this summer.

The 30-year-old played a pivotal role in helping Spain win the 2026 World Cup, where his outstanding performances earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

Rodri has just one year remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, but Enzo Maresca has suggested that the midfielder will return to training following a much-needed rest and surgery.

The Man City boss has also stressed that he is "not worried" about the speculation surrounding Rodri's future, describing the Spain international as one of the best players in the world.

Rodri has previously spoken about his desire to return to his homeland during his playing career, as well as the appeal of representing Real Madrid.

Real Madrid transfer U-turn on Rodri?

© Iconsport / Niyi Fote/ZUMA Press Wire

According to The Athletic, Madrid had previously insisted that Rodri was not part of their plans, but the club's stance has changed following his performances at the World Cup.

The midfielder was imperious for La Roja throughout their triumphant campaign, and his displays are believed to have convinced Los Blancos to reconsider their position and explore a potential move.

There has been no club-to-club contact at this stage, but Madrid are reportedly confident that an agreement for Rodri can be reached.

Rodri is set to undergo surgery on a back issue, although no timeframe has been given for his return to action.

Should Man City keep hold of Rodri?

© Iconsport / SPI

Rodri demonstrated at the World Cup that he is capable of returning to his imperious best, and those performances should provide Man City with every incentive to open discussions over a new contract.

Man City have already lost two vastly experienced figures in John Stones and Bernardo Silva, and allowing Rodri to follow them through the exit door would undoubtedly represent another significant blow.

There is, however, a financial dilemma to consider, as with only one year remaining on his contract, this summer could represent City's best opportunity to command a substantial fee and reinvest the proceeds into the squad.

For a player of Rodri's calibre and influence, though, balancing his sporting importance against his diminishing contractual value will be anything but a straightforward decision.