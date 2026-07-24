Preview: Necaxa vs Monterrey - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 24 Jul 2026 19:24

In a matchup of two unbeaten sides, Necaxa and Monterrey will clash on matchday two of the Liga MX Apertura campaign on Sunday at Estadio Victoria.

Both sides were victorious in their opening match of the new season, with the club from Aguascalientes defeating Atlante 2-1 and Rayados edging Santos Laguna last week, 3-2.

Match preview

There is a lot of optimism at Necaxa at the moment, as this side are eager to prove they have progressed from the disappointment of the 2025-26 campaign.

While they missed the playoffs in both editions of the Liga MX competition last year, they got off to a good start this season, coming from behind with two goals in the final 10 minutes plus stoppage time.

On Sunday they can stretch their unbeaten run in the Apertura to six matches, after claiming at least a point in their final four games of the regular season last year.

At the same time, they can stretch their home unbeaten run in Liga MX to six matches as well, a run which dates back to the last Clausura regular season.

Martin Varini can guide this club to a 2-0 start in the Apertura this weekend for the first time since 2017 when they finished the regular season in ninth.

Los Electricistas have not won an Apertura home outing against Monterrey since 2008, when they hung on to claim a 3-2 triumph.

© Imago / ImagenShop

For the second time in three years, Monterrey have begun an Apertura season with maximum points, thanks a flurry of goals in the opening half.

Expectations will be high for this club, which missed out on the final phase of the Clausura this year, finishing in 13th.

With Matias Almeyda in charge, the hope is that the Argentinian coach can take them to the top, just like he did at Chivas, guiding them to the Clausura crown in 2017.

If that is to happen, they will need to be more potent in front of goal, especially away from home, having failed to score in their last two Liga MX affairs outside Monterrey.

On Sunday they can snap an eight-match winless run in Liga MX away from home, with this side losing on four of those occasions.

La Pandilla have won their last nine meetings against Necaxa in Liga MX play, without a goal conceded in those last four outings.

Necaxa Liga MX form:

Monterrey Liga MX form:

Team News

© Imago / aal.photo

A leg injury did not prevent Julian Carranza from featuring for Necaxa last week, while Alexis Pena should be available as well despite previously sustaining a muscular issue back in March.

Carranza and Misael Pedroza scored late last week against Atlante, with the latter netting the winner in stoppage time while goalkeeper Luis Ronaldo Jimenez Gonzalez stopped three of the four shots that he faced to keep them alive.

At Monterrey, Carlos Salcedo could be sidelined on Sunday as he continues to recover from a left thigh injury while Hugo Cuypers will seek to make his first appearance after recently joining them from MLS side, the Chicago Fire.

Lucas Ocampos notched a brace for them in their opening Apertura affair, with the winner coming courtesy of Jesus Manuel Corona.

Necaxa possible starting lineup:

Jimenez; Martinez, Pena, Mendez, Vargas; J. Torres, Leyva, Faravelli, Ruiz; Monreal, Carranza

Monterrey possible starting lineup:

Cardenas; Chavez, Aceves, Medina, Arteaga; O. Torres, Ambriz; Orellano, Corona, Ocampos; Rossi

We say: Necaxa 2-1 Monterrey

Monterrey have not shown they can be compact or consistent on the defensive end, especially away from home, which is why we believe Necaxa will expose them on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.