Preview: Copenhagen vs Lyngby Boldklub - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 24 Jul 2026 17:06

Riding a seven-game winning streak against Sunday’s opponents, Copenhagen begin their Superliga campaign when newly promoted Lyngby Boldklub visit the Parken Stadium in the opening round of the Denmark Superliga season.

Lyngby return to the top flight after just one season in the second tier, and while the occasion of a season opener at Parken will be a welcome one for the visitors, the head-to-head record between these two sides makes for uncomfortable reading ahead of kick-off.

Match preview

Copenhagen finished seventh in the Superliga regular season last campaign with 29 points from eight wins, five draws and nine defeats, before progressing into the relegation round where they topped the table and secured a European playoff place.

Bo Svensson’s side then dramatically won that playoff, defeating Brondby IF 3-1 to earn entry into the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round.

That competition they are already involved in, drawing 3-3 against Polissya Zhytomyr in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie on Thursday despite taking the lead twice.

The result will be fresh in the minds of Svensson’s players heading into Sunday, and the coach will be eager to ensure the focus quickly shifts to the domestic season opener against a Lyngby side they have not lost to in 12 consecutive meetings.

Copenhagen have won each of their last seven matches against Sunday’s visitors, scoring at least two goals in every one of those fixtures - a remarkable sequence that stretches back to 2017-18, when Lyngby last managed to defeat them.

Aside from the Conference League first leg, most of Copenhagen’s recent outings have been friendlies, with Svensson’s side winning three and drawing two of their last five matches across all competitions.

© Imago / IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Lyngby return to the Superliga after spending the 2025-26 season in the first division, having been relegated at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Mikkel Jespersen’s side made an immediate return, winning the first division title to earn promotion back to the top flight after just one year away.

The visitors arrive having won each of their last three matches, though all three of those victories came in friendly fixtures, and across their last five games in all competitions they have posted three wins and two defeats.

Jespersen will be realistic about the challenge his side faces on Sunday, but the motivation of a season opener in front of a full Parken crowd against one of Danish football’s biggest clubs will not be lost on a group of players eager to prove their promotion was no fluke.

The head-to-head record is heavily stacked against the visitors, but Lyngby will take some confidence from the fact that they arrive with momentum from their pre-season, and a strong early performance could at least test a Copenhagen side that has had a demanding week with European football in midweek.

Copenhagen form (all competitions):

D

Lyngby Boldklub friendlies form (all competitions):

LLWWW

Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Copenhagen head into the season opener with several players unavailable. Midfielder Hunor Nemeth is sidelined with injury and will miss Sunday’s match, while Viktor Dagason is also absent through injury.

Dominik Sarapata is unavailable with a shoulder complaint and is not expected to return until mid-August, while Rodrigo Huescas and Magnus Mattsson are both sidelined with knee injuries.

Birger Meling missed Copenhagen’s Conference League first leg having remained at home due to his wife’s pregnancy, and his availability for Sunday’s match is uncertain.

For Lyngby, Oskar Snorre is the only confirmed absentee, sidelined with a ligament injury, and Jespersen otherwise has a fully fit squad to select from for his side’s return to the Superliga.

Jonathan Aegidius is expected to start in goal, with a back four of Cornelius Allen, Mikkel Fischer, Malthe Henriksen and Daniel Freyr Kristjansson providing the defensive structure behind him.

Lauge Sandgrav and Mathias Hebo Rasmussen are set to hold the midfield, while Asbjorn Bondergaard and Frederik Gytkjaer are expected to lead the attack as Lyngby look to make a positive impression on their return to the top flight.

Copenhagen possible starting lineup:

Kotarski; Lopez, Beijmo, Pereira, Suzuki; Robert, Madsen, Kral, Elyounoussi; Cornelius, Moukoko

Lyngby Boldklub possible starting lineup:

Aegidius; Allen, Fischer, Henriksen, Kristjansson; Fraulo, Sandgrav, Rasmussen, Colyn; Bondergaard, Gytkjaer

We say: Copenhagen 3-1 Lyngby Boldklub

A 12-game unbeaten run against Sunday’s visitors is as convincing a piece of evidence as any in Danish football, and with Lyngby still finding their feet after a season in the first division, the Parken crowd should have plenty to celebrate before full time on Sunday afternoon.

Svensson’s side may have had a demanding midweek European fixture, but the depth of the Copenhagen squad and the familiarity of a home opener against well-known opposition should be enough to see them cruise to a comfortable victory in the first game of the new Superliga season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.